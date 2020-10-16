Publicidad
Así protegió Chadwick Boseman a su esposa (aunque no dejó testamento)

El actor, en lo que se define un movimiento muy inteligente y estratégico no dejó desamparada a Taylor Simone Ledward.
viernes 16 octubre 2020
91st Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chadwick Boseman y Taylor Simone Ledward se casaron en algún momento en 2020.

Chadwick Boseman realizó un movimiento estratégico para no dejar desamparada a su esposa luego de que, el pasado 28 de agosto, perdiera la vida a raíz del cáncer terminal que padecía.

Tal como refiere el portal TMZ, el actor realizó una acción clave meses antes de su deceso para proteger financieramente a Taylor Simone Ledward, aunque no dejó un testamento.

Ahora la viuda de la estrella de Black Panther ha presentado documentos de sucesión en la corte testamentaria, en los que pide ser nombrada administradora de la herencia de Chadwick, dado que Boseman no dejó testamento.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

Una publicación compartida por Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) el

Según los documentos, Taylor obtendría casi un millón de dólares en bienes y activos personales, aunque eso no sería el total de la riqueza y el éxito de Chadwick, pues lo más probable es que la mayoría de sus activos se mantengan en fideicomisos privados por separados.

De la misma forma, trascendió que en los documentos Ledward hace mención de que a Chadwick también le sobreviven sus dos padres.

El actor y su ahora viuda mantuvieron un romance desde el 2015, y aunque Chadwick fue diagnosticado en 2016 cáncer de colon en etapa III, la pareja se comprometió hasta finales del 2019 y, según los informes, se casaron en algún momento de 2020.

118375907_334800287574015_8423638023201397009_n.jpg
Hecho por el que ahora se dice que el artista hizo un movimiento inteligente, pues cuando una persona muere sin un testamento y sin hijos, su cónyuge sobreviviente hereda todos los activos del patrimonio testamentario.

