Así protegió Chadwick Boseman a su esposa (aunque no dejó testamento)

Tal como refiere el portal TMZ, el actor realizó una acción clave meses antes de su deceso para proteger financieramente a Taylor Simone Ledward, aunque no dejó un testamento.
Ahora la viuda de la estrella de Black Panther ha presentado documentos de sucesión en la corte testamentaria, en los que pide ser nombrada administradora de la herencia de Chadwick, dado que Boseman no dejó testamento.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
Según los documentos, Taylor obtendría casi un millón de dólares en bienes y activos personales, aunque eso no sería el total de la riqueza y el éxito de Chadwick, pues lo más probable es que la mayoría de sus activos se mantengan en fideicomisos privados por separados.
De la misma forma, trascendió que en los documentos Ledward hace mención de que a Chadwick también le sobreviven sus dos padres.