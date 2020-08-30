El homenaje de Michelle Obama a la memoria de Chadwick Boseman

“Siempre recordaré haber visto a Chadwick en la película 42. Barack y yo estábamos solos en la Casa Blanca, una noche de fin de semana cuando las chicas (sus hijas) habían salido. Me conmovió profundamente la crudeza y la emoción de la historia que rompió barreras”, escribió.
Después de recordar la actuación de Chadwick en la película donde interpretó al beisbolista Jackie Robinson, Michelle Obama compartió que pudo intercambiar algunas palabras con él durante un evento que se realizó en la Casa Blanca.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’ll always remember watching Chadwick in 42. Barack and I were alone in the White House, on a weekend night with the girls away. I was so profoundly moved by the rawness and emotion in the barrier-breaking story. And not long after, when he came to meet with young people in the State Dining Room, I saw that Chadwick’s brilliance on screen was matched by a warmth and sincerity in person. There’s a reason he could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero—for Black kids and for all of our kids. There’s no better gift with which to grace our world. ❤️ Photo credit: @chuckkennedydc
“Y poco después, cuando vino a reunirse con los jóvenes en el comedor estatal, vi que la brillantez de Chadwick en la pantalla correspondía con una calidez y sinceridad'', escribió.
Finalmente, Michelle escribió en el pie de la imagen que Chadwick Boseman era una persona honesta y perseverante, cualidades que lo ayudaron a interpretar a diferentes personajes icónicos.