Espectáculos

El homenaje de Michelle Obama a la memoria de Chadwick Boseman

La ex primera dama de Estados Unidos se unió a los mensajes de despedida para el actor famoso por interpretar a Black Panther.
domingo 30 agosto 2020
Michelle Obama y Chadwick Boseman
Michelle Obama y Chadwick Boseman

La muerte de Chadwick Boseman ha causado gran conmoción en Hollywood. Varios famosos, entre ellos sus compañeros con quienes compartió créditos en las películas de los Avengers, le dedicaron algunas palabras al intérprete de Black Panther tras darse a conocer que el actor había fallecido por complicaciones del cáncer de colon que padecía.

Quien también se unió a las muestras de cariño hacia el intérprete fue la ex primera dama de Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama , quien recordó la ocasión en que conoció al intérprete quien falleció el viernes a los 43 años de edad.

“Siempre recordaré haber visto a Chadwick en la película 42. Barack y yo estábamos solos en la Casa Blanca, una noche de fin de semana cuando las chicas (sus hijas) habían salido. Me conmovió profundamente la crudeza y la emoción de la historia que rompió barreras”, escribió.

Después de recordar la actuación de Chadwick en la película donde interpretó al beisbolista Jackie Robinson, Michelle Obama compartió que pudo intercambiar algunas palabras con él durante un evento que se realizó en la Casa Blanca.

I’ll always remember watching Chadwick in 42. Barack and I were alone in the White House, on a weekend night with the girls away. I was so profoundly moved by the rawness and emotion in the barrier-breaking story. And not long after, when he came to meet with young people in the State Dining Room, I saw that Chadwick’s brilliance on screen was matched by a warmth and sincerity in person. There’s a reason he could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero—for Black kids and for all of our kids. There’s no better gift with which to grace our world. ❤️ Photo credit: @chuckkennedydc

“Y poco después, cuando vino a reunirse con los jóvenes en el comedor estatal, vi que la brillantez de Chadwick en la pantalla correspondía con una calidez y sinceridad'', escribió.

Finalmente, Michelle escribió en el pie de la imagen que Chadwick Boseman era una persona honesta y perseverante, cualidades que lo ayudaron a interpretar a diferentes personajes icónicos.

“Hay una razón por la que podía interpretar a Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall y al rey T'Challa con una profundidad y una honestidad tan cautivadoras. Él sabía lo que significaba perseverar, sabía que la verdadera fuerza comienza en el interior, pertenece a ellos como un héroe”, finalizó.

Chadwick Boseman murió el viernes víctima de cáncer de colon. La noticia fue confirmada por el representante del actor a la agencia AP.

"Fue un verdadero luchador. Chadwick perseveró y participó en muchas de las películas que ustedes tanto disfrutaron. Todas fueron filmadas durante y entre incontables operaciones y sesiones de quimioterapia. El honor de su vida fue encarnar al rey T'Challa en Black Panther", compartió su familia a través de un comunicado.

Boseman no había hablado públicamente de su enfermedad, que le fue diagnosticada en 2016, y continuó trabajando en diferentes películas. El actor murió en su casa de Los Ángeles, California, junto a su esposa y su familia.

