Se confirma que George Floyd murió por asfixia; Floyd Mayweather pagará funeral

De acuerdo al portal de noticias TMZ, Mayweather está dispuesto a pagar cuatro servicios para despedir a Floyd. Las ciudades elegidas son Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte y otro lugar que aún está por determinarse.
La fuente citada por dicho medio declaró que Mayweather "solo está haciendo lo que siente correcto en su corazón".
Tras hacerse pública la oferta, se confirmó que la familia ya ha aceptado la ayuda.
I’ve cried so many times today. Watching George Floyd executed when he wasn’t even resisting arrest, unarmed and not violent?... My heart aches so badly. I am so appalled and angry this shit is still happening. We are all human and deserve to be treated that way. Not predefined by the color of our skin. My heart n soul go out to his family and friends who lost him too soon. Giving you all the biggest virtual bear hug. #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter
Curiosamente, George Floyd era amigo de Anzel Jennings, un viejo y muy cercano amigo del ex boxeador que también funge como CEO de la marca TMT propiedad de Mayweather Jr.
Floyd murió en Minneapolis el pasado 25 de mayo luego de que fue arrestado por tres agentes, uno de ellos Derek Chauvin, quien ya fue detenido acusado de asesinato en tercer grado.