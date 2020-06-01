Publicidad
SUSCRÍBETE

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Publicidad

Nuestras Historias

Espectáculos

Se confirma que George Floyd murió por asfixia; Floyd Mayweather pagará funeral

El ex boxeador pagará los cuatro servicios para George Floyd tanto en Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte y otra ciudad aún por confirmar.
lunes 01 junio 2020
101014020_295207581504371_1580808280196325210_n.jpg
George Floyd

Estados Unidos atraviesa por una crisis social. Miles de estadounidenses han protestado en contra del gobierno del presidente Donald Trump por el asesinato del afroamericano George Floyd a manos del policía Derek Chauvin, en la ciudad de Minneapolis.

En un contexto de unión social, el ex boxeador Floyd Mayweather se ofreció a pagar los funerales del hombre afroamericano de 46 años, pues ya se habla de múltiples despedidas simultáneas en varias ciudades.

Publicidad

De acuerdo al portal de noticias TMZ, Mayweather está dispuesto a pagar cuatro servicios para despedir a Floyd. Las ciudades elegidas son Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte y otro lugar que aún está por determinarse.

La fuente citada por dicho medio declaró que Mayweather "solo está haciendo lo que siente correcto en su corazón".

Tras hacerse pública la oferta, se confirmó que la familia ya ha aceptado la ayuda.

Curiosamente, George Floyd era amigo de Anzel Jennings, un viejo y muy cercano amigo del ex boxeador que también funge como CEO de la marca TMT propiedad de Mayweather Jr.

Floyd murió en Minneapolis el pasado 25 de mayo luego de que fue arrestado por tres agentes, uno de ellos Derek Chauvin, quien ya fue detenido acusado de asesinato en tercer grado.

¡No te pierdas!

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 2, 2020
Espectáculos

Harry Styles paga fianza de detenidos en protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Publicidad

El afroamericano estuvo unos ocho minutos en el suelo mientras Chauvin le presionaba el cuello con su rodilla. El caso desató una oleada de protestas, algunas escaladas hasta disturbios violentos y actos de saqueo.

George Floyd falleció a consecuencia de una"asfixia mecánica, según una autopsia independiente solicitada por la familia. Su dictamen difiere de una autopsia preliminar oficial realizada por el médico forense de Minneapolis, Minnesota, la cual no encontró evidencia de asfixia traumática o estrangulamiento.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Built to win @mayweatherpromotions #TMT #TBE

Una publicación compartida por Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el

Dos médicos, que llevaron a cabo el examen postmortem para la familia, dijeron en una rueda de prensa este lunes que la víctima sufrió presión tanto en el cuello como en la espalda.

"La causa de la muerte en mi opinión es asfixia, debido a la compresión del cuello, que puede interferir con el oxígeno que llega al cerebro, y la compresión de la espalda, que interfiere con la respiración", dijo Michael Baden, uno de los doctores.

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa: Descarga gratis la revista digital de mayo (da click en la imagen)

Revista digital suscripción

Publicidad

Tags

Floyd Mayweather Fallecimientos Muerte y fin de vida
Newsletter
Recibe las últimas noticias de moda, sociales, realeza, espectáculos y más.

Publicidad

Visita Nuestras Galerías

Publicidad