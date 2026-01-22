Publicidad

Cultura

Oscar 2026: esta es la lista completa de nominados

La Academia da a conocer a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2026 y redefine la carrera rumbo a la gala más importante del cine mundial.
jue 22 enero 2026 08:20 AM
97th Oscars, Academy Awards
Estatuillas de los Oscar durante la entrega número 97. (Richard Harbaugh/Richard Harbaugh / The Academy / Cortesía. )

La carrera rumbo a los Premios Oscar 2026 entra oficialmente en su fase decisiva. La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes la lista completa de nominados, marcando el inicio del conteo final hacia la ceremonia que celebrará lo mejor del cine del último año.

La actriz nominada al Oscar Danielle Brooks y el actor Lewis Pullma fueron los encargados de mencionar las 23 categorías regulares y la que se incluye por primera vez a la entrega de premios más fastuosa de Estados Unidos.

Como es tradición, las nominaciones reflejan el pulso de una temporada marcada por el equilibrio entre grandes producciones, cine de autor y apuestas independientes que conquistaron a la crítica y a la industria. A partir de este anuncio, favoritos y sorpresas comienzan a perfilarse en una de las ediciones más observadas de los últimos años.

MCDSINN_WB018.jpg
Fotograma de la cinta Sinners. (Cortesía. )

Tras el anuncio oficial, varias producciones se colocan al frente de la conversación al acumular el mayor número de nominaciones. Sin embargo, la que captó todos los reflectores fue Sinners quien rompió el récord histórico como la película con más nominaciones al Oscar de toda la historia.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

95th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage
Todo listo para conocer a los nominados a los premios Oscar 2026. (Handout/Getty Images)

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE CASTING

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

MEJOR EDICIÓN

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

MEJOR SONIDO

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Premios Oscar

