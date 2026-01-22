Oscar 2026: esta es la lista completa de nominados

La carrera rumbo a los Premios Oscar 2026 entra oficialmente en su fase decisiva. La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes la lista completa de nominados, marcando el inicio del conteo final hacia la ceremonia que celebrará lo mejor del cine del último año.
La actriz nominada al Oscar Danielle Brooks y el actor Lewis Pullma fueron los encargados de mencionar las 23 categorías regulares y la que se incluye por primera vez a la entrega de premios más fastuosa de Estados Unidos.
Como es tradición, las nominaciones reflejan el pulso de una temporada marcada por el equilibrio entre grandes producciones, cine de autor y apuestas independientes que conquistaron a la crítica y a la industria. A partir de este anuncio, favoritos y sorpresas comienzan a perfilarse en una de las ediciones más observadas de los últimos años.
Tras el anuncio oficial, varias producciones se colocan al frente de la conversación al acumular el mayor número de nominaciones. Sin embargo, la que captó todos los reflectores fue Sinners quien rompió el récord histórico como la película con más nominaciones al Oscar de toda la historia.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE CASTING
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud