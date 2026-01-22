Oscar 2026: esta es la lista completa de nominados

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE CASTING

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

MEJOR EDICIÓN

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

MEJOR SONIDO

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

