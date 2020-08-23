Publicidad
Jennifer Aniston asegura que 'The Morning Show' es una terapia, ¿por?

La intérprete da vida en la serie a una estrella de TV que sufre un intenso escrutinio por parte de los medios de comunicación: una situación con la que ella se identifica plenamente.
domingo 23 agosto 2020
Al margen de los éxitos profesionales y los reconocimientos que no ha dejado de recibir desde el estreno de The Morning Show, la serie que coprotagoniza con Reese Witherspoon para el nuevo servicio de 'streaming' Apple TV +, la actriz Jennifer Aniston tiene mucho que agradecer a la citada producción en el plano puramente personal y, de forma más concreta, psicológico.

Y es que el hecho de dar vida a una estrella televisiva, la popular presentadora del espacio matutino de referencia para millones de estadounidenses, en la mencionada ficción ha hecho que la artista reviviera de alguna manera muchos de los episodios que ella misma ha experimentado a lo largo de su extensa carrera ante los focos, especialmente en lo que respecta a lidiar con el intenso escrutinio mediático -rumores y bulos incluidos- sobre su vida privada.

Tanto es así, que en su última entrevista a Los Angeles Times, la antigua protagonista de Friends, calificó su experiencia en la serie como el equivalente a "20 años de terapia concentrados en solo diez capítulos".

Aunque en algunas ocasiones no le ha resultado precisamente reconfortante tener que volver a pensar en situaciones casi traumáticas de su pasado, al mismo tiempo ello le ha servido para reforzar su actual nivel de autoestima, reflexionar con la perspectiva que aportan la madurez y el paso del tiempo, y para cerrar definitivamente tales heridas.

