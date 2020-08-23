Jennifer Aniston asegura que 'The Morning Show' es una terapia, ¿por?

Y es que el hecho de dar vida a una estrella televisiva, la popular presentadora del espacio matutino de referencia para millones de estadounidenses, en la mencionada ficción ha hecho que la artista reviviera de alguna manera muchos de los episodios que ella misma ha experimentado a lo largo de su extensa carrera ante los focos, especialmente en lo que respecta a lidiar con el intenso escrutinio mediático -rumores y bulos incluidos- sobre su vida privada.
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
Tanto es así, que en su última entrevista a Los Angeles Times, la antigua protagonista de Friends, calificó su experiencia en la serie como el equivalente a "20 años de terapia concentrados en solo diez capítulos".