Publicidad
SUSCRÍBETE

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Publicidad

Nuestras Historias

Espectáculos

Premios Emmy 2020: Lista completa de los nominados

Las nominaciones para los 72 ° Premios Primetime Emmy se anunciaron este martes.
martes 28 julio 2020
3
Olivia Colman es la reina Isabel II en The Crown

Comienza la cuenta atrás para los premios más importantes de la televisión. El 20 de septiembre será la ceremonia de entrega de los Emmy 2020 y por fin sabemos cuales son las series, actores y actrices nominadas por la Academia.

En un acto virtual conducido por Leslie Jones ('SNL'), Laverne Cox ('Orange is the new black'), Josh Gad ('Central Park'), Tatiana Maslany ('Perry Mason') y el CEO de la Academia de Televisión estadounidense Frank Scherma han dado a conocer a los principales nominados a los Premios Emmy 2020.

Publicidad

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Mandalorian
  • Better Call Saul
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things
  • Sucession

Mejor comedia

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Dead to Me
  • The Good Place
  • Insecure
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer y Sandra Oh – ambas por Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney – Ozarky
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown -This is Us
  • Steve Carell – The Morning Show
  • Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong – ambos por Succession
  • Billy Porter – Pose

Major actor de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson – black-ish
  • Don Cheadle – Black Monday
  • Ted Danson – The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Christina Applegate y Linda Cardellini – ambas por Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Mejor actor secundario en comedia

  • Mahershala Ali – Ramy
  • Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
  • Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
  • William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
  • Betty Gilpin – GLOW
  • Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Yvonne Orji – Insecure
  • Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

  • Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor reality

  • The Masked Singer
  • Nailed It
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
  • Julia Garner (Ozark)
  • Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
  • Thandie Newton (Westworld)
  • Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
  • Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
  • Regina King (Watchmen)
  • Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
  • Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
  • Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
  • Paul Mescal (Normal People)
  • Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
  • Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Publicidad

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
  • Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
  • Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
  • Jean Smart (Watchmen)
  • Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
  • Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
  • Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
  • Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
  • Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
  • Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
  • Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Mejor miniserie

  • Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
  • Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
  • Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Unorthodox (Netflix)
  • Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor comedia

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
  • Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • The Good Place (NBC)
  • Insecure (HBO)
  • The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor serie dramática:

  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Killing Eve (BBC America)
  • The Mandalorian (Disney+)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • Succession (HBO)

Filme de televisión:

  • American Son (Netflix)
  • Bad Education (HBO)
  • Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
Publicidad

Tags

Premios Emmy
Newsletter
Recibe las últimas noticias de moda, sociales, realeza, espectáculos y más.

Publicidad

Visita Nuestras Galerías

Publicidad
Publicidad