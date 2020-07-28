Premios Emmy 2020: Lista completa de los nominados

Comienza la cuenta atrás para los premios más importantes de la televisión. El 20 de septiembre será la ceremonia de entrega de los Emmy 2020 y por fin sabemos cuales son las series, actores y actrices nominadas por la Academia.

En un acto virtual conducido por Leslie Jones ('SNL'), Laverne Cox (' Orange is the new black '), Josh Gad (' Central Park '), Tatiana Maslany (' Perry Mason ') y el CEO de la Academia de Televisión estadounidense Frank Scherma han dado a conocer a los principales nominados a los Premios Emmy 2020.