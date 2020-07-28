Premios Emmy 2020: Lista completa de los nominados

Mejor serie dramática
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Better Call Saul
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Sucession
Mejor comedia
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer y Sandra Oh – ambas por Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozarky
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown -This is Us
- Steve Carell – The Morning Show
- Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong – ambos por Succession
- Billy Porter – Pose
Major actor de comedia
- Anthony Anderson – black-ish
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Ted Danson – The Good Place
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Christina Applegate y Linda Cardellini – ambas por Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Mejor actor secundario en comedia
- Mahershala Ali – Ramy
- Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW
- Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Yvonne Orji – Insecure
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Programas de variedades y talk-show:
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor reality
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Regina King (Watchmen)
- Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
- Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
- Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
- Paul Mescal (Normal People)
- Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)