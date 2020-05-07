Tras presumir 'inmunidad', Madonna revela que tuvo coronavirus en marzo

De esta forma, la reina del pop explicó que contrajo la enfermedad probablemente hace unas "siete semanas", al igual que algunos de sus bailarines y miembros del cuerpo técnico, y cuando todavía se encontraba en su gira de conciertos 'Madame X', concretamente en la última serie de recitales celebrados en París.
Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! 🙏🏼 And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19
Y solo para aclarar las cosas ante esa gente que prefiere creer los titulares sensacionalistas que hacer sus propias investigaciones sobre la naturaleza de este virus. No estoy actualmente enferma. Cuando das positivo en anticuerpos significa que has tenido el virus, lo que está claro porque estuve muy enferma durante siete semanas, al igual que otros artistas de mi espectáculo. Todos pensamos que simplemente había sido una gripe fuerte.
Por tanto, la diva de 61 años ha recalcado que se encuentra "sana y muy bien" en estos momentos, tanto como esos integrantes de su equipo que pasaron por la misma experiencia.