Publicidad
SUSCRÍBETE

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Publicidad

Nuestras Historias

Espectáculos

Tras presumir 'inmunidad', Madonna revela que tuvo coronavirus en marzo

Hace unos días la intérprete aseguró tener anticuerpos ante la enfermedad, ayer aclaró que esto se debe a que estuvo contagiada hace unos meses.
jueves 07 mayo 2020
Madonna.
Madonna

Madonna causó revuelo en las redes sociales luego de aclarar algunos de los comentarios que hizo pocos días antes con respecto a su convalecencia motivada por el contagio del coronavirus, así como para desmentir varios de esos supuestos malentendidos que habrían generado sus palabras, según se desprende del tono de indignación que ha exhibido en su última publicación de Instagram.

Publicidad

De esta forma, la reina del pop explicó que contrajo la enfermedad probablemente hace unas "siete semanas", al igual que algunos de sus bailarines y miembros del cuerpo técnico, y cuando todavía se encontraba en su gira de conciertos 'Madame X', concretamente en la última serie de recitales celebrados en París.
Y solo para aclarar las cosas ante esa gente que prefiere creer los titulares sensacionalistas que hacer sus propias investigaciones sobre la naturaleza de este virus. No estoy actualmente enferma. Cuando das positivo en anticuerpos significa que has tenido el virus, lo que está claro porque estuve muy enferma durante siete semanas, al igual que otros artistas de mi espectáculo. Todos pensamos que simplemente había sido una gripe fuerte.

Por tanto, la diva de 61 años ha recalcado que se encuentra "sana y muy bien" en estos momentos, tanto como esos integrantes de su equipo que pasaron por la misma experiencia.

Publicidad

La intérprete finalizó su improvisado comunicado apelando a la responsabilidad de los periodistas y de sus propios seguidores, instándoles a que se informen debidamente antes de sacar conclusiones precipitadas sobre ella. "La información es poder", escribió en su nota.

Publicidad

Tags

Madonna
Newsletter
Recibe las últimas noticias de moda, sociales, realeza, espectáculos y más.

Publicidad

Visita Nuestras Galerías

Publicidad