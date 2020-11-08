Publicidad
Anne Hathaway se suma a las disculpas de Warner Bros por 'The Witches'

En su cuenta de Instagram, Anne Hathaway se disculpó por "el dolor causado" a las personas con diferencias en las extremidades por su caracterización como la Gran Bruja.
domingo 08 noviembre 2020
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway se ha sumado a la disculpa pública que brindó Warner Bros. luego de que la cinta “The Witches” (Las Brujas) se convirtiera en blanco de críticas debido a que su personaje ha sido catalogado como ofensivo entre las personas con capacidades diferentes.

“Permítanme comenzar diciendo que hago todo lo posible por ser sensible a los sentimientos y experiencias de los demás, no por un miedo a las críticas en redes sociales, sino porque no herir a los demás me parece un nivel básico de decencia por el que todos deberíamos luchar”, manifestó.

Conjuntamente, Hathaway ofreció una disculpa pública a toda la comunidad que se sintió afectada debido a que su personaje en la cinta tiene tres dedos en cada mano, una condición similar a la ectrodactilia, una discapacidad en las extremidades.

“Como alguien que realmente cree en la inclusión y, de verdad, detesta la crueldad, les debo a todos una disculpa por el dolor causado. Lo siento. No relacioné las extremidades diferentes cuando me presentaron cómo luciría el personaje; si lo hubiera hecho, les aseguro que esto nunca hubiese sucedido”.

I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches.  Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened. I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down. If you aren’t already familiar, please check out the @Lucky_Fin_Project (video above) and the #NotAWitch hashtag to get a more inclusive and necessary perspective on limb difference.

Finalmente, la artista estadounidense aseguró que como ella no hizo esa conexión, no tomó las medidas necesarias para que este escenario se suscitara.

“En particular, quiero decirles que lo siento por los niños con extremidades diferentes. Ahora que sé más, prometo ser mejor. Y les debo una disculpa especial a todos los que los aman con tanta fuerza como yo amo a mis propios hijos. Lamento haber decepcionado a su familia”, remató.

Recientemente, la película causó molestia entre la comunidad de personas con capacidades diferentes, incluyendo la atleta paralímpica británica Amy Marren, por la forma en que representa a las brujas.

Y es que en varias escenas de la película “las brujas” aparecen en pantalla con guantes para ocultar sus manos, que sólo tienen tres dedos. Para algunos de sus críticos, sus manos se asemejan a la malformación congénita llamada ectrodactilia o "mano partida”, que se puede dar en los dedos en manos y pies.

"Warner Bros., ¿pensaron en cómo esta representación de las diferencias de extremidades afectaría a la comunidad con diferencias de extremidades?" escribió Marren en su cuenta de Twitter.

Ante las críticas, Warner Bros. emitió un comunicado a través del sitio Deadline en el que lamenta que la forma en la que se representa las manos de las brujas haya sido malinterpretada.

