Anne Hathaway se suma a las disculpas de Warner Bros por 'The Witches'

Conjuntamente, Hathaway ofreció una disculpa pública a toda la comunidad que se sintió afectada debido a que su personaje en la cinta tiene tres dedos en cada mano, una condición similar a la ectrodactilia, una discapacidad en las extremidades.
“Como alguien que realmente cree en la inclusión y, de verdad, detesta la crueldad, les debo a todos una disculpa por el dolor causado. Lo siento. No relacioné las extremidades diferentes cuando me presentaron cómo luciría el personaje; si lo hubiera hecho, les aseguro que esto nunca hubiese sucedido”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches. Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened. I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down. If you aren’t already familiar, please check out the @Lucky_Fin_Project (video above) and the #NotAWitch hashtag to get a more inclusive and necessary perspective on limb difference.
Finalmente, la artista estadounidense aseguró que como ella no hizo esa conexión, no tomó las medidas necesarias para que este escenario se suscitara.
“En particular, quiero decirles que lo siento por los niños con extremidades diferentes. Ahora que sé más, prometo ser mejor. Y les debo una disculpa especial a todos los que los aman con tanta fuerza como yo amo a mis propios hijos. Lamento haber decepcionado a su familia”, remató.