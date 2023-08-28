Shakira recibirá el premio Video Vanguard en los MTV VMA 2023

Shakirarecibirá el premio Video Vanguard en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 el próximo mes de septiembre.
Entre los artistas que han recibido el premio anteriormente se incluyen a Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna y Missy Elliott.
Publicidad
Shakira se presentará en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023
Shakira, de 46 años, también actuará en el escenario de los VMA por primera vez en 17 años.
La cantante colombiana ha ganado cuatro VMA a lo largo de su carrera, comenzando con su triunfo en el International Viewer's Choice (Latinoamérica Norte) allá por el año 2000.
Este año, está nominada a cuatro premios: Artista del Año, Mejor Colaboración (por TQG con Karol G) y dos nominaciones en la categoría Mejor Latina, por la misma colaboración de Karol G y por su sencillo solista Acróstico.
“Shakira es una verdadera fuerza global que continúa inspirando e influyendo en las masas con su destreza musical única. Es una pionera para las mujeres de todo el mundo y una de las primeras artistas en liderar la globalización de la música latina”, dijo Bruce Gillmer, director de contenido musical de Paramount+ y presidente de música, talento musical, programación y eventos de Paramount.
"Su enorme impacto en el panorama musical será duradero mientras continúe creando y entreteniendo al más alto nivel".
¿Quién es el artista más nominado en los
MTV Video Music Awards 2023
?
Taylor Swift encabeza las nominaciones a los MTV Video Music Awards 2023. La cantante quien este fin de semana presentó su The Eras Tour en la Ciudad de México cuenta con ocho nominaciones, siete por su video musical Anti-Hero y un reconocimiento en la categoría de Artista del Año, seguida por SZA, que tiene seis.
Los VMA se llevarán a cabo en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey, el 12 de septiembre.
Lista de nominados en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023
Video del Año
Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records
Artista del Año
Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Karol G - Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj - Republic Records
Shakira - Sony Music US Latin
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
Canción del Año
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit" - L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records
Mejor Artista Nuevo
GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kaliii - Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma - Double P Records
PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records
Mejor Colaboración
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)" - Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat - "I Like You (aHappier Song)" - Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
Karol G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Mejor Pop
Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" - Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire" - Geffen Records
P!nk - "Trustfall" - RCA Records
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records
Mejor Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "Staying Alive" - We the Best / Epic Records
GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2 - CMG / Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock" - Atlantic Records / Generation Now
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody" - Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" - Boominati / Republic Records
Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records
Mejor R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay" - RCA Records
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Toosii - "Favorite Song" - South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love in the Way" - Empire Distribution
Mejor Alternativo
Blink-182 - "Edging" - Columbia Records
Boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge" - Fueled By Ramen
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records
Paramore - "This Is Why" - Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Stuck" - Concord Records
Mejor Rock
Foo Fighters - "The Teacher" - RCA Records
Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)" - Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue" - Warner Records
Måneskin - "The Loneliest" - Arista Records
Metallica - "Lux Æterna" - Blackened Recordings
Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" - Warner Records
Mejor Latino
Anitta - "Funk Rave" - Republic Records
Bad Bunny - "Where She Goes" - Rimas Entertainment
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola" - DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - "un x100to" - Rimas Entertainment
Karol G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
Rosalia - "Despecha," - Columbia Records
Shakira - "Acróstico" - Sony Music US Latin
Mejor K-Pop
Aespa - "Girls" - SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Fifty Fifty - "Cupid" - ATTRAKT / Warner Records
Seventeen - "Super" - HYBE / Geffen Records
Stray Kids - "S-Class" - JYP / Republic
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Mejores Afrobets
Ayra Starr - "Rush" - Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy - "It's Plenty" - Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Davido ft. Musa Keys - "Unavailable" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana" - Empire Distribution
Libianca - "People" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- "2 Sugar" - Starboy / RCA Records
Mejor video para bien
Alicia Keys - "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)" - Netflix
Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" - Rimas Entertainment
Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
Dove Cameron - "Breakfast" - Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons - "Crushed" - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Maluma - "La Reina" - Sony Music US Latin
Mejor Dirección
Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Director Tanu Muiño
Drake - "Falling Back" - OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Director Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment -Director Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Director Floria Sigismondi
SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Director Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Director Taylor Swift
Mejor fotografía
Adele - "I Drink Wine" - Columbia Records - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records -Fotografía de Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover" - Atlantic Records - Fotografía de Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records -Fotografía de Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Fotografía de Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Fotografía de Rina Yang
Mejores Efectos Especiales
Fall Out Boy - "Love From the Other Side" - Fueled By Ramen -Efectos visuales de Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" - Columbia Records - Efectos visuales de Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez - "VOID" - Atlantic Records - Efectos visuales de Carbon
Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records - Efectos visuales de Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records -Efectos visuales de Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Efectos visuales de Parliament
Mejor Coreografía
BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Coreografía de Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" - Atlantic Records - Coreografía de Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" - Republic Records - Coreografía de Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment -Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco - "Middle of a Breakup" - Fueled By Ramen - Coreografía de Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Coreografía de (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Mejor Dirección de Arte
Boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records - Dirección de Arte de Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Dirección de Arte de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Dirección de Arte de Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records - Dirección de Arte de Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment -Dirección de Arte de Niko Philipides
SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records -Dirección de Arte de Kate Bunch
Mejor Edición
BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Edición de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edición de Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus - "River" - Columbia Records - Edición de Brandan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Edición de Sofía Kerpan and David Checel
SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Edición de Chancler Haynes