Shakira recibirá el premio Video Vanguard en los MTV VMA 2023

Shakira recibirá el Premio Video Vanguardia en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 y también actuará en el escenario de los VMA por primera vez en 17 años.
lun 28 agosto 2023 07:43 AM
shakira
Shakira graba sencillo desde un estudio en Londres.

Shakira recibirá el premio Video Vanguard en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 el próximo mes de septiembre.

Entre los artistas que han recibido el premio anteriormente se incluyen a Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna y Missy Elliott.

Shakira se presentará en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023

Shakira , de 46 años, también actuará en el escenario de los VMA por primera vez en 17 años.

La cantante colombiana ha ganado cuatro VMA a lo largo de su carrera, comenzando con su triunfo en el International Viewer's Choice (Latinoamérica Norte) allá por el año 2000.

Shakira
Shakira

Este año, está nominada a cuatro premios: Artista del Año, Mejor Colaboración (por TQG con Karol G) y dos nominaciones en la categoría Mejor Latina, por la misma colaboración de Karol G y por su sencillo solista Acróstico.

“Shakira es una verdadera fuerza global que continúa inspirando e influyendo en las masas con su destreza musical única. Es una pionera para las mujeres de todo el mundo y una de las primeras artistas en liderar la globalización de la música latina”, dijo Bruce Gillmer, director de contenido musical de Paramount+ y presidente de música, talento musical, programación y eventos de Paramount.

"Su enorme impacto en el panorama musical será duradero mientras continúe creando y entreteniendo al más alto nivel".

 

¿Quién es el artista más nominado en los

MTV Video Music Awards 2023

?

Taylor Swift encabeza las nominaciones a los MTV Video Music Awards 2023. La cantante quien este fin de semana presentó su The Eras Tour en la Ciudad de México cuenta con ocho nominaciones, siete por su video musical Anti-Hero y un reconocimiento en la categoría de Artista del Año, seguida por SZA, que tiene seis.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Swift

Los VMA se llevarán a cabo en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey, el 12 de septiembre.

Lista de nominados en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023

Video del Año

  • Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records

Artista del Año

  • Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
  • Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
  • Karol G - Interscope Records
  • Nicki Minaj - Republic Records
  • Shakira - Sony Music US Latin
  • Taylor Swift - Republic Records

Canción del Año

  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
  • Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit" - L-M Records / RCA Records
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
  • Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
  • Kaliii - Atlantic Records
  • Peso Pluma - Double P Records
  • PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
  • Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records

Mejor Colaboración

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)" - Warner Records
  • Post Malone, Doja Cat - "I Like You (aHappier Song)" - Mercury Records / Republic Records
  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
  • Karol G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
  • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Mejor Pop

  • Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
  • Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" - Atlantic Records
  • Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire" - Geffen Records
  • P!nk - "Trustfall" - RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records

Mejor Hip-Hop

  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "Staying Alive" - We the Best / Epic Records
  • GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2 - CMG / Interscope Records
  • Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock" - Atlantic Records / Generation Now
  • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody" - Young Money Records
  • Metro Boomin ft Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" - Boominati / Republic Records
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records
 

Mejor R&B

  • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay" - RCA Records
  • Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
  • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
  • SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Toosii - "Favorite Song" - South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
  • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love in the Way" - Empire Distribution

Mejor Alternativo

  • Blink-182 - "Edging" - Columbia Records
  • Boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records
  • Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge" - Fueled By Ramen
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records
  • Paramore - "This Is Why" - Atlantic Records
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Stuck" - Concord Records

Mejor Rock

  • Foo Fighters - "The Teacher" - RCA Records
  • Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)" - Warner Records
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue" - Warner Records
  • Måneskin - "The Loneliest" - Arista Records
  • Metallica - "Lux Æterna" - Blackened Recordings
  • Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" - Warner Records

Mejor Latino

  • Anitta - "Funk Rave" - Republic Records
  • Bad Bunny - "Where She Goes" - Rimas Entertainment
  • Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola" - DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - "un x100to" - Rimas Entertainment
  • Karol G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
  • Rosalia - "Despecha," - Columbia Records
  • Shakira - "Acróstico" - Sony Music US Latin

Mejor K-Pop

  • Aespa - "Girls" - SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
  • Fifty Fifty - "Cupid" - ATTRAKT / Warner Records
  • Seventeen - "Super" - HYBE / Geffen Records
  • Stray Kids - "S-Class" - JYP / Republic
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Mejores Afrobets

  • Ayra Starr - "Rush" - Mavin Global Holdings
  • Burna Boy - "It's Plenty" - Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys - "Unavailable" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
  • Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana" - Empire Distribution
  • Libianca - "People" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
  • Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- "2 Sugar" - Starboy / RCA Records

Mejor video para bien

  • Alicia Keys - "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)" - Netflix
  • Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" - Rimas Entertainment
  • Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
  • Dove Cameron - "Breakfast" - Columbia Records
  • Imagine Dragons - "Crushed" - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
  • Maluma - "La Reina" - Sony Music US Latin

Mejor Dirección

  • Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Director Tanu Muiño
  • Drake - "Falling Back" - OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Director Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment -Director Colin Tilley
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Director Floria Sigismondi
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Director Christian Breslauer
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Director Taylor Swift

Mejor fotografía

  • Adele - "I Drink Wine" - Columbia Records - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
  • Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records -Fotografía de Natasha Baier
  • Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover" - Atlantic Records - Fotografía de Allison Anderson
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records -Fotografía de Marcell Rev
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Fotografía de Russ Fraser
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Fotografía de Rina Yang

Mejores Efectos Especiales

  • Fall Out Boy - "Love From the Other Side" - Fueled By Ramen -Efectos visuales de Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
  • Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" - Columbia Records - Efectos visuales de Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
  • Melanie Martinez - "VOID" - Atlantic Records - Efectos visuales de Carbon
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records - Efectos visuales de Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records -Efectos visuales de Max Colt / FRENDER
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Efectos visuales de Parliament

Mejor Coreografía

  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Coreografía de Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
  • Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" - Atlantic Records - Coreografía de Charm LaDonna
  • Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" - Republic Records - Coreografía de Jerry Reece
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment -Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
  • Panic! At The Disco - "Middle of a Breakup" - Fueled By Ramen - Coreografía de Monika Felice Smith
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Coreografía de (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records - Dirección de Arte de Jen Dunlap
  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Dirección de Arte de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
  • Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Dirección de Arte de Spencer Graves
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records - Dirección de Arte de Brandon Mendez
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment -Dirección de Arte de Niko Philipides
  • SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records -Dirección de Arte de Kate Bunch

Mejor Edición

  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Edición de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edición de Grason Caldwell
  • Miley Cyrus - "River" - Columbia Records - Edición de Brandan Walter
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Edición de Sofía Kerpan and David Checel
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Edición de Chancler Haynes

Portada de Quien Mayo
