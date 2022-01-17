Publicidad
Las canciones de Euphoria en la temporada 2: el soundtrack completo

Entre las cosas que nos encantan de Euphoria no están solo el maquillaje o los outfits, también las canciones de la temporada 2. Esta es la banda sonora por capítulo.
lunes 17 enero 2022
Euphoria
Euphoria

La segunda temporada de Euphoria es considerada uno de los programas de televisión más esperados de este año. La producción de HBO protagonizada por Zendaya se ha ganado el corazón de miles de personas y algo muy importante ha sido la música.

Con toda la intensidad del borde de su asiento y el drama en cada episodio de la serie creada por Sam Levinson, se tenía que incluir el tema perfecto para que coincida con la vibra que han creado.

El soundtrack, creado en colaboración con el cantautor británico Labrinth, ha sido reconocido positivamente por su perfecta adhesión al ambiente de la historia y el eclecticismo en la selección de canciones. Hasta el momento se han incluido clásicos como (I Just) Died In Your Arms de Cutting Crew, I Want Action de Poison y Hit Em' Up de 2Pac, entre otros temas.

La banda sonora de Euphoria por capítulo

Episodio 1: Tratando de llegar al cielo antes de que cierren la puerta

1 El lago – Labrinth

2 Auld Lang Syne – Labrinth

3 Dead of Night – Orville Peck

4 Straight Shooter – Jody Upshaw

5 Pull Up – Derek Minor, Greg James & THICC James

6 Hypnotize – The Notorious BIG

7 No seas cruel – Billy Swan

8 Party Up – DMX

9 Mira a la abuela – Bo Diddley

10 Ferrari – Troyman

11 Salta al fuego – Harry Nilsson

12 Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil' Wayne) – Juvenile

13 Think – Curtis Mayfield

14 4, 5, 6 – Big Mali

15 Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic – Isaac Hayes

16 I Want Action – Poison

17 I Walk on Gilded Splinters – Johnny Jenkins

18 Who Am I – The O'Jays

19 Hit 'em Up – Tupac Shakur & Outlawz

20 Hit the Scene – Gullie Lamont

21 Right Down the Line – Gerry Rafferty

22 Dirty Work – Steely Dan

23 Mr. Bangbadaboom – Thrillah

24 Benji – DecadeZ

25 Madonna – Tarik

26 (I Just) Died in Your Arms – Cutting Crew

27 DIRT – BoB

28 Who's That (feat. Broad Rush) – Virus Syndicate

29 Nate Growing Up – Labrinth

30 Runway – Blaq Tuxedo

Episodio 2: Fuera de contacto

1 So Alone – Labrinth

2 Haunted – Laura Les

3 Live or Die – Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan

4 Come Rain or Come Shine – Judy Garland

5 Hennythings Possible – Vintage Lee

6 Blue Monk – Thelonious Monk

7 La historia de Maddy – Labrinth

8 Haz lo que quieras, sé lo que eres – Daryl Hall y John Oates

9 Justo al final – Gerry Rafferty

10 Ella trae la lluvia – Can

11 El regreso del Mack – Mark Morrison

