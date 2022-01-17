Las canciones de Euphoria en la temporada 2: el soundtrack completo

El soundtrack, creado en colaboración con el cantautor británico Labrinth, ha sido reconocido positivamente por su perfecta adhesión al ambiente de la historia y el eclecticismo en la selección de canciones. Hasta el momento se han incluido clásicos como (I Just) Died In Your Arms de Cutting Crew, I Want Action de Poison y Hit Em' Up de 2Pac, entre otros temas.
La banda sonora de Euphoria por capítulo
Episodio 1: Tratando de llegar al cielo antes de que cierren la puerta
1 El lago – Labrinth
2 Auld Lang Syne – Labrinth
3 Dead of Night – Orville Peck
4 Straight Shooter – Jody Upshaw
5 Pull Up – Derek Minor, Greg James & THICC James
6 Hypnotize – The Notorious BIG
7 No seas cruel – Billy Swan
8 Party Up – DMX
9 Mira a la abuela – Bo Diddley
10 Ferrari – Troyman
11 Salta al fuego – Harry Nilsson
12 Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil' Wayne) – Juvenile
13 Think – Curtis Mayfield
14 4, 5, 6 – Big Mali
15 Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic – Isaac Hayes
16 I Want Action – Poison
17 I Walk on Gilded Splinters – Johnny Jenkins
18 Who Am I – The O'Jays
19 Hit 'em Up – Tupac Shakur & Outlawz
20 Hit the Scene – Gullie Lamont
21 Right Down the Line – Gerry Rafferty
22 Dirty Work – Steely Dan
23 Mr. Bangbadaboom – Thrillah
24 Benji – DecadeZ
25 Madonna – Tarik
26 (I Just) Died in Your Arms – Cutting Crew
27 DIRT – BoB
28 Who's That (feat. Broad Rush) – Virus Syndicate
29 Nate Growing Up – Labrinth
30 Runway – Blaq Tuxedo