Las canciones de Euphoria en la temporada 2: el soundtrack completo

El soundtrack, creado en colaboración con el cantautor británico Labrinth, ha sido reconocido positivamente por su perfecta adhesión al ambiente de la historia y el eclecticismo en la selección de canciones. Hasta el momento se han incluido clásicos como (I Just) Died In Your Arms de Cutting Crew, I Want Action de Poison y Hit Em' Up de 2Pac, entre otros temas.

La banda sonora de Euphoria por capítulo

Episodio 1: Tratando de llegar al cielo antes de que cierren la puerta

1 El lago – Labrinth

2 Auld Lang Syne – Labrinth

3 Dead of Night – Orville Peck

4 Straight Shooter – Jody Upshaw

5 Pull Up – Derek Minor, Greg James & THICC James

6 Hypnotize – The Notorious BIG

7 No seas cruel – Billy Swan

8 Party Up – DMX

9 Mira a la abuela – Bo Diddley

10 Ferrari – Troyman

11 Salta al fuego – Harry Nilsson

12 Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil' Wayne) – Juvenile

13 Think – Curtis Mayfield

14 4, 5, 6 – Big Mali

15 Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic – Isaac Hayes

16 I Want Action – Poison

17 I Walk on Gilded Splinters – Johnny Jenkins

18 Who Am I – The O'Jays

19 Hit 'em Up – Tupac Shakur & Outlawz

20 Hit the Scene – Gullie Lamont

21 Right Down the Line – Gerry Rafferty

22 Dirty Work – Steely Dan

23 Mr. Bangbadaboom – Thrillah

24 Benji – DecadeZ

25 Madonna – Tarik

26 (I Just) Died in Your Arms – Cutting Crew

27 DIRT – BoB

28 Who's That (feat. Broad Rush) – Virus Syndicate

29 Nate Growing Up – Labrinth

30 Runway – Blaq Tuxedo