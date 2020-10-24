Kim Kardashian celebra su llegada al 'cuarto piso' con espectacular fiesta

¡Todo lo que puedo decir es: Wow! Mi mamá y mis hermanas me dieron la fiesta sorpresa más épica, que fue muy especial en mi corazón. Lo mostramos en 'E!' como un especial para que pudieran ver el detrás de cámaras de cómo fue realmente. Saben que soy una persona sentimental y esta fiesta fue la más especial
Aseguró la socialite, quien compartió 10 fotografías en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, en las que se pudieron ver más detalles, además del post en el compartió que su mamá y hermanas "recrearon todos mis cumpleaños especiales a lo largo de mi vida, viendo todos nuestros viejos videos caseros.
"Recrearon las fiestas, los mismos globos, el mismo pastel, ¡todo! Mi papá grabó y documentó toda nuestra vida y mostraron cada uno de los videos de mis cumpleaños en una pantalla grande. Entré a la habitación en la que fue mi primera fiesta, con los mismos ponis y el mismo pastel", añadió Kim.
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
En aquel momento Rob Kardashian, recordó la empresaria, "me deseaba un feliz primer cumpleaños. Luego, cuando entré en la habitación, terminé en mi segunda fiesta y luego en mi cuarto cumpleaños, antes de mi décimo, en el que mis hermanas hicieron exactamente el mismo baile que hicieron para mí".