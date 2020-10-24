Publicidad
SUSCRÍBETE

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Publicidad

Nuestras Historias

Espectáculos

Kim Kardashian celebra su llegada al 'cuarto piso' con espectacular fiesta

Kris, Kylie y Kendall Jenner, así como Khloé y Kourtney le organizaron una celebración sorpresa a la 'entrepreneur' que ella agradeció con el corazón.
sábado 24 octubre 2020
20-48-04-122206177_3461680413900480_8510500896674970531_n.jpg
Para celebrar sus 40 años, Kim Kardashian revivió sus fiestas más especiales.

Kim Kardashian cumplió 40 años y su familia no quiso dejar pasar esta ocasión tan especial, a pesar de la pandemia por el coronavirus Kris, Kylie y Kendall Jenner, así como Khloé y Kourtney le organizaron a la entrepreneur una fiesta sorpresa que fue muy especial.

Se realizó una transmisión especial por el canal E! Entertainment Television, en la que se mostraron todos los detalles de la celebración que fue distintiva de la familia Kardashian Jenner, con todos los elementos de glamour como mesas de dulces, un auto clásico, calabazas —muy ad hoc para el próximo Halloween— y hasta alfombra roja.

Publicidad
¡Todo lo que puedo decir es: Wow! Mi mamá y mis hermanas me dieron la fiesta sorpresa más épica, que fue muy especial en mi corazón. Lo mostramos en 'E!' como un especial para que pudieran ver el detrás de cámaras de cómo fue realmente. Saben que soy una persona sentimental y esta fiesta fue la más especial
Kim Kardashian

Aseguró la socialite, quien compartió 10 fotografías en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, en las que se pudieron ver más detalles, además del post en el compartió que su mamá y hermanas "recrearon todos mis cumpleaños especiales a lo largo de mi vida, viendo todos nuestros viejos videos caseros.

"Recrearon las fiestas, los mismos globos, el mismo pastel, ¡todo! Mi papá grabó y documentó toda nuestra vida y mostraron cada uno de los videos de mis cumpleaños en una pantalla grande. Entré a la habitación en la que fue mi primera fiesta, con los mismos ponis y el mismo pastel", añadió Kim.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.

Una publicación compartida por Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el

En aquel momento Rob Kardashian, recordó la empresaria, "me deseaba un feliz primer cumpleaños. Luego, cuando entré en la habitación, terminé en mi segunda fiesta y luego en mi cuarto cumpleaños, antes de mi décimo, en el que mis hermanas hicieron exactamente el mismo baile que hicieron para mí".

Publicidad

El relato continuó con los dulces 16 de Kim, pero para que fuera más emotivo, "mi mismo auto estaba allí esperándome, con los mismos globos y con el mismo pastel. Después de un tiempo, las cortinas se abrieron y las chicas del servicio de botellas salieron, que resultaron ser mis hermanas.

"Recrearon el club nocturno Tao, donde pasé mis 30 años celebrando mi fiesta. Todos y cada uno de los detalles relacionados con esto fueron muy especiales y siempre estaré agradecida con mi familia por tomarse el tiempo para armar esto, para celebrar que cumplí 40 años", abundó Kardashian.

20-48-13-122610079_3755891811122946_6399580682750073172_n.jpg
Las hermanas de Kim recrearon el club nocturno Tao, donde hizo su fiesta de 30 años.

Kim prometió que pronto compartirá "muchas más fotos y videos. Les agradezco a todos y cada uno de ustedes que se acercaron con sus deseos de cumpleaños. También un agradecimiento a @mindyweiss por armar todo esto. Estaba allí organizando todas mis fiestas cuando era pequeña, así que definitivamente se completó el círculo".

Kardashian nació el 21 de octubre de 1980 y para esta especial celebración por sus 40 años estuvieron sus amigos y familia, además de su esposo Kanye West, con quien tuvo cuatro hijos North, Saint, Chicago y Psalm.

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa: Descarga gratis la revista digital de octubre (da click en la imagen)

QUI-441-PORTADA.jpg

Revista digital suscripción

Publicidad

Tags

Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner Kourtney Kardashian Khloé Kardashian
Newsletter
Recibe las últimas noticias de moda, sociales, realeza, espectáculos y más.

Publicidad
Publicidad