Selena Gomez se convierte en diseñadora de playeras por una buena causa

La intérprete unió fuerzas con la marca de ropa Dover Street Market para crear una serie de sudaderas y camisetas que lucirán el emblema 'When We All Vote', el nombre de la fundación a la que irán a parar todos los ingresos que genere la colección.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We Can Change The World Together When We All Vote With DSM New York and Los Angeles. With @selenagomez @bravadousa @universalmusicgroup @puma @hoodbyair @midlandagency @sci.fi.fantasy 100% of profits will be donated back to When We All Vote for their work in this and forthcoming elections. Launching Saturday September 26th in-store and online. Link in bio for more information. -- In 2016, the election was effectively decided by fewer than 80,000 people in three states. During the mid-term elections in 2018, even with the largest youth turnout for a midterm election in decades, two thirds of young people still did not vote. Ahead of this election, DSM has asked its community in the USA to join us in educating, raising awareness and creating a call to action around registering and making a plan to vote by designing a single item that reflects a voting message of their choosing. DSM has realized this project in partnership with When We All A Vote – a non-profit, nonpartisan organization on a mission to increase participation in every election – and Good Service NYC. We have the power to impact the direction of this country by voting. We must get out and vote in November because every voice matters. @doverstreetmarketnewyork @doverstreetmarketlosangeles @whenweallvote @goodservice.nyc #DoverStreetMarketNewYork #DoverStreetMarketLosAngeles #WhenWeAllVoteWithDoverStreetMarket #WWAVDSM #Goodservicenyc #Wedogoodservice
Se trata de una organización sin ánimo de lucro que promueve el derecho de sufragio entre los colectivos más desfavorecidos de la sociedad. Los mencionados artículos se podrán adquirir, como explicó la propia Selena, tanto en la página web de Dover Street Market como en la de la citada asociación durante un tiempo limitado.
De este gesto se desprende una nueva muestra de lo mucho que se está implicando Selena Gomez en esta disputada campaña electoral.
Te puede interesar:
Hace solo unos días salía a la luz que la antigua estrella Disney, así como otras celebridades de la talla de Leonardo DiCaprio y John Legend, habían contribuido con sus voces a la narración de una nueva serie documental de Netflix que precisamente ahondaba en la historia electoral estadounidense, sus vínculos con los poderes económicos y, sobre todo, en la importancia del voto para que los ciudadanos recuperen influencia institucional.