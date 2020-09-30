Publicidad
Selena Gomez se convierte en diseñadora de playeras por una buena causa

La cantante unió fuerzas con la marca de ropa Dover Street Market para vender sudaderas y camisetas cuyos ingresos serán destinados a la fundación 'When We All Vote’
miércoles 30 septiembre 2020
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez volvió a recurrir a sus habilidades como diseñadora de modas para animar a sus compatriotas a votar en los próximos comicios presidenciales del 3 de noviembre, en los que se enfrentarán el actual mandatario Donald Trump y el ex vicepresidente Joe Biden.

La intérprete unió fuerzas con la marca de ropa Dover Street Market para crear una serie de sudaderas y camisetas que lucirán el emblema 'When We All Vote', el nombre de la fundación a la que irán a parar todos los ingresos que genere la colección.

Se trata de una organización sin ánimo de lucro que promueve el derecho de sufragio entre los colectivos más desfavorecidos de la sociedad. Los mencionados artículos se podrán adquirir, como explicó la propia Selena, tanto en la página web de Dover Street Market como en la de la citada asociación durante un tiempo limitado.

De este gesto se desprende una nueva muestra de lo mucho que se está implicando Selena Gomez en esta disputada campaña electoral.

Hace solo unos días salía a la luz que la antigua estrella Disney, así como otras celebridades de la talla de Leonardo DiCaprio y John Legend, habían contribuido con sus voces a la narración de una nueva serie documental de Netflix que precisamente ahondaba en la historia electoral estadounidense, sus vínculos con los poderes económicos y, sobre todo, en la importancia del voto para que los ciudadanos recuperen influencia institucional.

“Hagan que sus voces se escuchen en estas elecciones y vean 'Whose Vote Counts, Explained' a partir del 28 de septiembre en Netflix", escribía Selena Gomez en su cuenta de Instagram para promocionar la última iniciativa de la plataforma de streaming.

Ya en junio de este año, la cantante y actriz había promovido el voto a través de una emotiva carta que publicó en sus redes sociales a propósito del asesinato del afroamericano George Floyd.

“Educarnos a nosotros mismos es el primer paso si esperamos lograr algún progreso para poner fin al racismo sistémico. A menos que esto se reconozca, la historia seguirá repitiéndose una y otra vez”.

“Todos necesitan que se escuchen sus voces y podemos hacerlo VOTANDO. ¡No dejaremos que la supresión de votantes nos detenga!”, añadió en aquella ocasión.

