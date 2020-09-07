Publicidad
Diego Boneta es reconocido junto a la gran Cate Blanchett en Venecia

Los actores fueron reconocidos durante los Seguso Awards, que se entregaron este fin de semana en Venecia
lunes 07 septiembre 2020
diego-boneta-cate-blanchet.jpg
Diego Boneta y Cate Blanchett.

Diego Boneta llegó pisando fuerte a la edición 77 del Festival de Cine de Venecia. El mexicano, que presenta en competencia la película Nuevo Orden junto con el cineasta Michel Franco y el actor Darío Yazbek, ya se llevó su primer reconocimiento.

Además de presentar la cinta (que produce y actúa), el protagonista de Luis Miguel… la serie fue reconocido en el marco del festival junto a una grande del cine mundial: Cate Blanchett.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

In memory of our dearest Lorenzo Soria, the Bellagraph Nova Group organized an epic gala event at the occasion of the Venice Film Festival where celebrities joined to commemorate his legacy at the beautiful and charming Villa Ines on Lido Island. Among our guests were celebrities and Actors Cate Blanchett, Diego Boneta who received the Seguso Award 2020 from the Bellagraph Nova Group, as well as American film Director and Producer William Oliver Stone who honored us with his presence. Our debut during the Venice Film Festival was memorable, and we can’t wait for next year’s Venice Film Festival. More to come soon! @quinnstudiosentertainment @nereidesdebourbon @valentinaquinnstudios @seguso1397 @diego @cate_blanchettofficial #staytuned #venicefilmfestival #VFF #venezia #venice #Segusoaward #bellagraphnovagroup #BNGroup #CateBlanchett #DiegoBoneta #Actors #OliverStone #hollywood #BNGroupvenice

Una publicación compartida de BELLAGRAPH NOVA GROUP (@bellagraphnovagroup) el

El mexicano y la australiana compartieron el premio Seguso Award, ella por “su trayectoria y su aporte al cine” y él como Actor Juvenil Protagonista.

Durante la ceremonia, fueron elogiados por Nereides de Bourbon, presidente de Bellagraph Nova Group, y Valentina Castellani, de Quinn Entertainment, por "inspirar con su trayectoria y hacer una diferencia”.

diego-boneta.jpg
Diego Boneta recibiendo su Seguso Award.

Guardando la sana distancia, pero en la misma fila y separados sólo por una butaca, Diego y Cate recibieron con este reconocimiento frente a invitados de la talla del director Oliver Stone.

Uno de los momentos más emotivos de la ceremonia fue cuando el también cantante dedicó el premio a su recién fallecida abuela Pepa .

En este viaje tan especial, Diego Boneta no sólo está acompañado por Michel Franco y Darío Yazbek, también por su mamá, Astrid Boneta, quien el domingo compartió orgullosa el nuevo logro de su hijo.

“Felicidades Diego por el premio Seguso Award al Actor Juvenil Protagonista Internacional. ¡Qué gran inicio para el Festival de Cine de Venecia”, escribió Astrid en Instagram.

Además de por su talento, Boneta ha acaparado titulares por sus looks. Basta ver esa foto en la que posa frente a uno de los canales de la ciudad vestido de pies a cabeza de Versace para entender de qué hablamos.

