Diego Boneta es reconocido junto a la gran Cate Blanchett en Venecia

Además de presentar la cinta (que produce y actúa), el protagonista de Luis Miguel… la serie fue reconocido en el marco del festival junto a una grande del cine mundial: Cate Blanchett.
El mexicano y la australiana compartieron el premio Seguso Award, ella por “su trayectoria y su aporte al cine” y él como Actor Juvenil Protagonista.
Durante la ceremonia, fueron elogiados por Nereides de Bourbon, presidente de Bellagraph Nova Group, y Valentina Castellani, de Quinn Entertainment, por "inspirar con su trayectoria y hacer una diferencia”.
Guardando la sana distancia, pero en la misma fila y separados sólo por una butaca, Diego y Cate recibieron con este reconocimiento frente a invitados de la talla del director Oliver Stone.
Uno de los momentos más emotivos de la ceremonia fue cuando el también cantante dedicó el premio a su recién fallecida abuela Pepa .