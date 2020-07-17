Eiza González comparte carta de promesas que se hizo a los 10 años

“Yo, Eiza González Reyna, prometo terminar la escuela y por supuesto hacer una carrera y tomarlo muy en serio, y de ninguna manera dejar mi carrera sin terminarla, lo juro”, dice el texto que escribió la actriz en diciembre del 2000.
12/23/2000 I Eiza Gonzalez Reyna promise to finish school, have a career and take it really seriously. Under no circumstances will I drop out until I finish it. “I swear.” P.s. The first thing I’ll do when I’m a singer is to get my mom her favorite house wherever she wants. -20 years ago I made this promise to my sweet loving mother. My ten year old self would be so proud that every single promise was kept and achieve. Keep dreaming big set your goals and go for them and stay kind along the way. ❤️
De este texto, lo que más llamó la atención fue la posdata que escribió Eiza. “Lo primero que compre cuando sea cantante va a ser la casa de mi mamá, donde quiera”, se lee en la hoja.
La artista explicó que a pesar de que el destino la llevó por el camino de la actuación, sí pudo cumplir sus metas y destacó lo orgullosa que se siente de sí misma.