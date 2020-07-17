Eiza González comparte carta de promesas que se hizo a los 10 años

“Hace 20 años hice esta promesa a mi dulce y amorosa madre. Mi yo de 10 años estaría muy orgullosa de que mantuve y cumplí cada una de las promesas. Sigan soñando en grande, fijen sus metas y permanezcan amables en el camino”.

Cabe destacar que con el paso de los años, Eiza ha logrado consolidarse como una de las figuras mexicanas exitosas de Hollywood tras su participación en la serie From Dusk Till Dawn, así como en las películas Baby Driver; Welcome to Marwen; Alita: Battle Angel; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw y Bloodshot.