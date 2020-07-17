Publicidad
Eiza González comparte carta de promesas que se hizo a los 10 años

En el texto promete terminar la escuela, tomar con seriedad su carrera y comprarle una casa a su mamá
viernes 17 julio 2020
eiza-gonzalez.jpg
Eiza González.

Eiza González compartió con sus seguidores un emotivo texto que la llevó a recordar que hace casi 20 años hizo una de las promesas más importantes de su vida.

La estrella mexicana publicó en Instagram la foto de una carta que escribió cuando tenía 10 años y muchos sueños por cumplir.

“Yo, Eiza González Reyna, prometo terminar la escuela y por supuesto hacer una carrera y tomarlo muy en serio, y de ninguna manera dejar mi carrera sin terminarla, lo juro”, dice el texto que escribió la actriz en diciembre del 2000.

De este texto, lo que más llamó la atención fue la posdata que escribió Eiza. “Lo primero que compre cuando sea cantante va a ser la casa de mi mamá, donde quiera”, se lee en la hoja.

La artista explicó que a pesar de que el destino la llevó por el camino de la actuación, sí pudo cumplir sus metas y destacó lo orgullosa que se siente de sí misma.

“Hace 20 años hice esta promesa a mi dulce y amorosa madre. Mi yo de 10 años estaría muy orgullosa de que mantuve y cumplí cada una de las promesas. Sigan soñando en grande, fijen sus metas y permanezcan amables en el camino”.

Cabe destacar que con el paso de los años, Eiza ha logrado consolidarse como una de las figuras mexicanas exitosas de Hollywood tras su participación en la serie From Dusk Till Dawn, así como en las películas Baby Driver; Welcome to Marwen; Alita: Battle Angel; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw y Bloodshot.

