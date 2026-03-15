Premios Oscar 2026: Lista completa de ganadores

Ganadores Premios Oscar 2026: lista de todos los premiados
Esta es la lista completa con todos los nominados y ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2026.
Mejor Película
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme (Marty Supremo)
One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
The Secret Agent (El agente secreto)
Sentimental Value (Valor sentimental)
Sinners (Pecadores)
Train Dreams (Sueños de trenes).
Mejor Dirección
Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler — Sinners
Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Mejor Actor Principal
Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz Principal
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
Emma Stone — Bugonia
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
GANADOR: Amy Madigan — Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo — Sinners
Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Mejor Guión Original
Blue Moon (Luna Azul)
It Was Just an Accident (Un simple accidente)
Marty Supreme (Marty Supremo)
Sentimental Value (Valor sentimental)
GANADOR: Sinners (Pecadores)
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
GANADOR: One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
Train Dreams (Sueños de trenes)
Mejor Película de Animación
Arco
Elio
GANADOR: KPop Demon Hunters (Las guerreras k-pop)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2