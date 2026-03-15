Premios Oscar 2026: Lista completa de ganadores

Ganadores Premios Oscar 2026: lista de todos los premiados

Esta es la lista completa con todos los nominados y ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2026.

Mejor Película

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme (Marty Supremo)

One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)

The Secret Agent (El agente secreto)

Sentimental Value (Valor sentimental)

Sinners (Pecadores)

Train Dreams (Sueños de trenes).

Mejor Dirección

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Mejor Actor Principal

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz Principal

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

GANADOR: Amy Madigan — Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners

Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo — Sinners

Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Mejor Guión Original

Blue Moon (Luna Azul)

It Was Just an Accident (Un simple accidente)

Marty Supreme (Marty Supremo)

Sentimental Value (Valor sentimental)

GANADOR: Sinners (Pecadores)

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

GANADOR: One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)

Train Dreams (Sueños de trenes)

Mejor Película de Animación

Arco

Elio

GANADOR: KPop Demon Hunters (Las guerreras k-pop)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2