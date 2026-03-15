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Premios Oscar 2026: Lista completa de ganadores

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas celebró este domingo la 98ª edición de los Premios Oscar en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
dom 15 marzo 2026 05:12 PM
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Ganadores del Oscar 2026 (Getty Images)

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas celebró este domingo la 98ª edición de los Premios Oscar, los galardones que reconocen la excelencia de la industria cinematográfica, en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

Una noche que reunió nuevamente a algunas de las figuras más importantes del cine internacional para celebrar lo mejor del séptimo arte. Entre momentos emotivos, discursos memorables y una alfombra roja llena de glamour, la Academia reconoció a las producciones, actuaciones y talentos que marcaron el último año en la industria cinematográfica.

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Ganadores Premios Oscar 2026: lista de todos los premiados

Esta es la lista completa con todos los nominados y ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2026.

Mejor Película
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme (Marty Supremo)
One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
The Secret Agent (El agente secreto)
Sentimental Value (Valor sentimental)
Sinners (Pecadores)
Train Dreams (Sueños de trenes).

Mejor Dirección
Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler — Sinners
Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Mejor Actor Principal
Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz Principal
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
Emma Stone — Bugonia

Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
GANADOR: Amy Madigan — Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Mejor Actor de Reparto
Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo — Sinners
Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Mejor Guión Original
Blue Moon (Luna Azul)
It Was Just an Accident (Un simple accidente)
Marty Supreme (Marty Supremo)
Sentimental Value (Valor sentimental)
GANADOR: Sinners (Pecadores)

Mejor Guión Adaptado
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
GANADOR: One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
Train Dreams (Sueños de trenes)

Mejor Película de Animación
Arco
Elio
GANADOR: KPop Demon Hunters (Las guerreras k-pop)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

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Mejor Película Internacional
It Was Just an Accident (Francia)
The Secret Agent (Brasil)
Sentimental Value (Noruega)
Sirat (España)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)

Mejor Fotografía
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme (Marty Supremo)
One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
Sinners (Pecadores)
Train Dreams (Sueños de trenes)

Mejor Sonido
GANADOR: F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
Sinners (Pecadores)
Sirat: trance en el desierto

Mejor Edición
F1
Marty Supreme (Marty Supremo)
GANADOR: One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
Sentimental Value (Valor sentimental)
Sinners (Pecadores)

Mejor Diseño de Producción
GANADOR: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme (Marty Supremo)
One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
Sinners (Pecadores)

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Avatar: Fire and Ash
GANADOR: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
GANADOR: Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners (Pecadores)
The Smashing Machine (La Máquina)
The Ugly Stepsister (La hermanastra fea)

Mejor Banda Sonora Original
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
GANADOR: Sinners (Pecadores)

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Mejor Canción Original
"Train Dreams" — Train Dreams
"Dear Me" — Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden" — KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied To You" — Sinners
"Sweet Dreams of Joy" — Viva Verdi!

Mejores Efectos Visuales
Avatar: Fire and Ash (Avatar: fuego y cenizas)
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth (Jurassic World: El Renacer)
The Lost Bus (A través del fuego)
Sinners (Pecadores)

Mejor Documental
The Alabama Solution (Alabama: Presos del Sistema)
Come See Me in the Good Light (Abrázame en la luz)
Cutting Through Rocks (Abriendo Horizontes)
GANADOR: Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Mr. Nobody contra Putin)
The Perfect Neighbor (La vecina perfecta)

Mejor Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
GANADOR: One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
GANADOR: The Singers
GANADOR: Two People Exchanging Saliva

Mejor Cortometraje Documental
GANADOR: All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Butterfly
Forevergreen
GANADOR: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan (Plan de retiro)
The Three Sisters

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