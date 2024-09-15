Publicidad

Espectáculos

La lista completa de los ganadores a los Emmys 2024

Los grandes ganadores de la 76ª edición de los Emmys ya están aquí.
dom 15 septiembre 2024 09:01 PM
Gael García Bernal y Diego Luna

Los Premios Emmy comenzaron este domingo en Los Ángeles con la serie épica sobre el Japón feudal "Shogun" a punto de batir todos los récords en el equivalente televisivo de los Oscar.

Apenas empezando la gala, "Shogun" ya es la temporada más premiada de cualquier producción en la historia de los Emmy, con 14 galardones cosechados en categorías menores en otra ceremonia celebrada el pasado fin de semana.

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun - GANADORA
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun - GANADORA
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

  • Walton Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - GANADOR
  • Dominic West, The Crown
  • Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Idris Elba, Hijack

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - GANADORA
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville, The Crown
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - GANADOR
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks - GANADORA
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadow
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks - GANADORA
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Theo James, The Gentlemen
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - GANADOR
  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear - GANADORA
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Jodie Foster

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Lionel Boyce, The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - GANADOR
  • Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

  • Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer - GANADOR
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley
  • Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country -GANADORA
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris, Fargo - GANADOR
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Cast de “Baby Reindeer”

Mejor guion para una serie dramática

  • Will Smith, "Negociando con tigres", Slow Horses - GANADOR
  • Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, "Ritz", The Crown
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, "The End", Fallout
  • Francesca Sloane y Donald Glover, "First Date", Sr. y Sra. Smith
  • Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, "Anjin", Shōgun
  • Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, "Crimon Sky", Shōgun

Guionista destacado de una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” - GANADOR
  • Charlie Brooker, "Joan es horrible", Black Mirror
  • Noah Hawley, "La tragedia de los comunes", Fargo
  • Ron Nyswaner, "Eres maravilloso", Compañeros de viaje
  • Steven Zaillian, Ripley
  • Issa López, "Parte 6", True Detective: Night Country

Premios Emmy
