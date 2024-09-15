Los Premios Emmy comenzaron este domingo en Los Ángeles con la serie épica sobre el Japón feudal "Shogun" a punto de batir todos los récords en el equivalente televisivo de los Oscar.
Apenas empezando la gala, "Shogun" ya es la temporada más premiada de cualquier producción en la historia de los Emmy, con 14 galardones cosechados en categorías menores en otra ceremonia celebrada el pasado fin de semana.
La lista completa de los ganadores a los Emmys 2024
Mejor serie dramática
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun - GANADORA
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun - GANADORA
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - GANADOR
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Idris Elba, Hijack
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - GANADORA
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - GANADOR
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks - GANADORA
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadow
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks - GANADORA
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Theo James, The Gentlemen
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - GANADOR
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear - GANADORA
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - GANADOR
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer - GANADOR
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country -GANADORA
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo - GANADOR
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor guion para una serie dramática
Will Smith, "Negociando con tigres", Slow Horses - GANADOR
Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, "Ritz", The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, "The End", Fallout
Francesca Sloane y Donald Glover, "First Date", Sr. y Sra. Smith
Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, "Anjin", Shōgun
Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, "Crimon Sky", Shōgun
Guionista destacado de una serie o película limitada o de antología
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” - GANADOR
Charlie Brooker, "Joan es horrible", Black Mirror
Noah Hawley, "La tragedia de los comunes", Fargo
Ron Nyswaner, "Eres maravilloso", Compañeros de viaje
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa López, "Parte 6", True Detective: Night Country