La mayor celebración del cine arrancó con la animación -por cuarta ocasión- del comediante Jimmy Kimmel, que dedicó el comienzo de su monólogo a "Barbie", el filme más taquillero del año pasado.
Lista completa de ganadores de los Oscar 2024
Las estrellas del cine inundaron Hollywood la tarde de este domingo para celebrar la 96ª gala de los Premios Oscar con la exitosa "Oppenheimer" de Christopher Nolan como película favorita.
dom 10 marzo 2024 05:53 PM
Mejor película
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “Zone of Interest”
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Mejor actriz principal
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Mejor director
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” / GANADOR
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejor película internacional
- “The Teachers’ Lounge", Germany
- “Io Capitano", Italia
- “Perfect Days", Japón
- “La sociedad de la nieve”, España
- “The Zone of Interest", Reino Unido / GANADORA
Mejor corto documental
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island In Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Mejor documental
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Mejor canción original
- “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”
Mejor fotografía
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things” / GANADORA
Mejor cortometraje
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Mejor sonido
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor banda sonora
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One” / GANADORA
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Mejor edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things” / GANADORA
Mejor maquillaje
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things” / GANADORA
- “Society of the Snow”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “American Fiction” / GANADOR
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor guion original
- “Anatomy of a Fall” / GANADOR
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Mejor película animada
- “The Boy and the Heron” / GANADORA
- “Elemental
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor corto animado
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” / GANADOR
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” / GANADORA
