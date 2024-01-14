Desde los Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles, este año se celebra la edición 29 de los Critics' Choice Awards, donde los exponentes más grande del cine y la televisión se reúnen para conocer lo mejor de la industria según los críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá.
La lista de los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Succession (HBO Max)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO Max)
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO Max)
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO Max)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie limitada
- Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor película hecha para tv
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Finestkind (Paramount+)
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Quiz Lady (Hulu)
- Reality (HBO Max)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO Max)
- Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
- Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
- Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Mejor serie animada
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO Max)
Mejor talk show
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee – Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Actor Joven
- Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
- Calah Lane – Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
Mejor Elenco
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
- Tony McNamara – Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guión Original
- Samy Burch – May December
- Alex Convery – Air
- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
- David Hemingson – The Holdovers
- Celine Song – Past Lives
Mejor Fotografía
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Mejor Edición
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Lindy Hemming – Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Comedia
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor Film de Habla No Inglesa
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Canción
- Dance the Night – Barbie
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Road to Freedom – Rustin
- This Wish – Wish
- What Was I Made For – Barbie
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie