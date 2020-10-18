Publicidad
Justin Bieber confiesa el precio tan caro que ha pagado por la fama

El artista canadiense confesó haberse sentido perdidamente solo, y mientras estaba enfermo muchas personas le dieron la espalda.
domingo 18 octubre 2020
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber reveló detalles sobre la vulnerabilidad que sintió tras alcanzar la fama a temprana edad. El artista canadiense relató su experiencia a través de la canción Lonely, tema en el que unió nuevamente fuerzas junto al músico estadounidense Benny Blanco.

La canción, cuyo video se estrenó hace apenas unos días y ya cuenta con más 13 de millones de reproducciones en su canal de YouTube, comienza con la imagen de un joven adolescente que está solo en su camerino esperando el momento para salir al escenario. Mientras eso sucede, la canción habla sobre lo difícil que fue para Bieber “tenerlo todo y no poder compartirlo con nadie”.

“Lo he tenido todo, pero no he tenido a quien me escuche y eso es estar perdidamente solo”, se escucha en el sencillo.

El artista también habla de lo que le significó perder la privacidad desde muy joven debido a la fama. “Ahora todo el mundo sabe mi pasado, es como si mi casa siempre hubiese sido de vidrio. Tal vez ese es el precio que pagas por el dinero y la fama a una edad temprana”, admite Bieber.

El video, dirigido por Jake Schreier, finaliza con el mismo adolescente ubicándose en el escenario de un teatro donde solo hay un espectador: El mismo Justin Bieber.

El cantante canadiense se refirió a Benny Blanco y a Finneas como dos pilares fundamentales en el proceso creativo de la canción. Anteriormente Bieber trabajó con Blanco, lo hizo en 2016 cuando lanzó Love yourself.

“Benny y Finneas son dos extraordinarios compositores y ha sido maravilloso colaborar con ellos en esta nueva canción. Para ser honesto, escuchar la canción ya terminada es difícil para mí, considerando lo complicado que fue superar algunos de esos capítulos en mi vida. Espero que esta historia aliente a otros a hablar sobre lo que están pasando”, expresó Justin Bieber.

Benny Blanco también manifestó sentir una gran satisfacción tras el lanzamiento de este tema. Según el mismo productor, esta canción es una manera honesta de exorcizar los sentimientos que guardó Bieber durante su adolescencia, además referenció que para el canadiense esta canción era importante.

“Estoy muy feliz de que esta canción por fin vea la luz, no sólo porque es importante para Justin, para Fineas y para mí, sino porque todos nos sentimos jodidamente solos de vez en cuando y queremos jugar a ser Superman; reprimimos nuestros sentimientos y queremos ser fuertes todo el tiempo, pero está bien quitarnos la capa y usarla como un maldito pañuelo para llorar cuando es necesario”, afirmó Blanco.

