Justin Bieber confiesa el precio tan caro que ha pagado por la fama

“Lo he tenido todo, pero no he tenido a quien me escuche y eso es estar perdidamente solo”, se escucha en el sencillo.

El artista también habla de lo que le significó perder la privacidad desde muy joven debido a la fama. “Ahora todo el mundo sabe mi pasado, es como si mi casa siempre hubiese sido de vidrio. Tal vez ese es el precio que pagas por el dinero y la fama a una edad temprana”, admite Bieber.

El video, dirigido por Jake Schreier, finaliza con el mismo adolescente ubicándose en el escenario de un teatro donde solo hay un espectador: El mismo Justin Bieber.

El cantante canadiense se refirió a Benny Blanco y a Finneas como dos pilares fundamentales en el proceso creativo de la canción. Anteriormente Bieber trabajó con Blanco, lo hizo en 2016 cuando lanzó Love yourself.