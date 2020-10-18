Justin Bieber confiesa el precio tan caro que ha pagado por la fama

“Lo he tenido todo, pero no he tenido a quien me escuche y eso es estar perdidamente solo”, se escucha en el sencillo.
El artista también habla de lo que le significó perder la privacidad desde muy joven debido a la fama. “Ahora todo el mundo sabe mi pasado, es como si mi casa siempre hubiese sido de vidrio. Tal vez ese es el precio que pagas por el dinero y la fama a una edad temprana”, admite Bieber.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful! And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in
El video, dirigido por Jake Schreier, finaliza con el mismo adolescente ubicándose en el escenario de un teatro donde solo hay un espectador: El mismo Justin Bieber.
El cantante canadiense se refirió a Benny Blanco y a Finneas como dos pilares fundamentales en el proceso creativo de la canción. Anteriormente Bieber trabajó con Blanco, lo hizo en 2016 cuando lanzó Love yourself.