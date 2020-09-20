Publicidad
Nuestras Historias

Espectáculos

La lista completa de ganadores de la 72 entrega de los premios Emmy

Desde sus casas, en una improvisada reunión y algunos en el Staples Center, estos actores, actrices y series se quedaron con la Diosa a lo mejor de la televisión.
domingo 20 septiembre 2020
72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Sep 2020
Este año la ceremonia fue atípica, pero cumplió su principal cometido.

Una broma que casi se sale de control, cuando Jimmy Kimmel le prendió fuego a uno de los sobres y que Jennifer Aniston tuvo que apagar con un extintor, un Staples Center casi vacío y más de 100 conexiones directas, transmitidas en un green room sanitizado, fueron las particularidades de la entrega 72 del Emmy, este 2020.

Pero lo más importante fueron los premios entregados, Zendaya hizo historia al convertirse en la ganadora más joven con 24 años en la categoría de Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Drama y Julia Garner se llevó por segundo año consecutivo la Diosa a Mejor Actriz de Reparto en un Drama. Aquí la lista completa de ganadores.

  • Mejor Serie Dramática

Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO) - GANADORA

  • Mejor Comedia

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop) - GANADORA
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

  • Mejor Actor de Comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) - GANADOR
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

  • Mejor Actriz de Comedia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt's Creek) - GANADORA
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

  • Mejor Dirección en Serie Dramática

Benjamin Caron (The Crown, episodio Aberfan)
Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, episodio Cri de Coeur)
Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, episodio Prisoners of war)
Mimi Leder (The morning show, episodio The Interview)
Alik Sakharov (Ozark, episodio The Interview)
Ben Semanoff (Ozark, episodio Su casa es mi casa)
Andrij Parekh (Succession, episodio Hunting) - GANADOR
Mark Mylod (Succession, episodio This is not for tears)

  • Mejor Actriz Principal en Serie Dramática

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria) - GANADORA

  • Mejo Actor Principal en Serie Dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) - GANADOR

72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Sep 2020
Zendaya hizo historia en la entrega 72 de los Primetime Emmy Awards.

  • Mejor Actor Secundario en Comedia

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) – GANADOR
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

  • Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) - GANADORA
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

  • Mejor Dirección en Comedia

Matt Shakman (The Great)
Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Daniel Palladino por (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Gail Mancuso (Modern Family)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) - GANADORES
James Burrows (Will Grace)

  • Mejor Miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO) - GANADORA

  • Programas de Variedades y Talk-Show

Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - GANADOR
Late Show with Stephen Colbert

  • Mejor Reality

The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race - GANADOR
Top Chef
The Voice

  • Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Dramática

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - GANADOR
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

  • Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Dramática

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Julia Garner (Ozark) - GANADORA
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

  • Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen) - GANADORA
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

  • Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – GANADOR

  • Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) - GANADORA
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Holland Taylor (“Hollywood)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Sep 2020
Uzo Aduba se alzó como Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Miniserie o Película para Televisión.

  • Mejor Actor de Reparto en Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) - GANADOR
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

  • Mejor Director en Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Lynn Shelton (Little fires everywhere)
Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People)
Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) - GANADORA
Nicole Kassell (Watchmen, episodio It’s summer and we’re running out of ice)
Steph Green (Wathcmen, episodio Little fear of lightning)
Stephen Williams (Watchmen, episodio This extraordinary being)

  • Filme de Televisión

American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO) - GANADOR
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)

  • Mejor Serie Animada

Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick and Morty - GANADORA
The Simpsons

  • Mejor Guion de Drama

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, episodio Bad choice road)
Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul, episodio Bagman)
Peter Morgan (The Crown, episodio Aberfan)
Chris Mundy (Ozark, episodio All in)
John Shiban (Ozark, episodio Boss fight)
Miki Johnson (Ozark, episodio Fire Pink)
Jesse Armstrong (Succession, episodio This is not for tears) - GANADOR

  • Mejor Guion de Comedia

Michael Schur (The Good Place)
Tony McNamara (The Great)
Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) - GANADOR
David West Read (Schitt’s Creek)
Sam Johnson y Chris Marcil (Lo que hacemos en las sombras)
Paul Simms (Lo que hacemos en las sombras)
Stefani Robinson (Lo que hacemos en las sombras)

  • Mejor Guion en Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Mrs. America Tanya Barfield (Mrs. America)
Sally Rooney y Alice Birch (Normal People)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, y Ayelet Waldman (Unbelievable)
Anna Winger (Unorthodox)
Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson (Watchmen) - GANADORES

Premios Emmy
