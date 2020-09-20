La lista completa de ganadores de la 72 entrega de los premios Emmy

Mejor Serie Dramática

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) - GANADORA

Mejor Comedia

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop) - GANADORA

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

The night ends with a successful merger between Waystar Royco and #Emmy! Succession (@HBO) wins the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ez7TIdRMMF — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Mejor Actor de Comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) - GANADOR

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Mejor Actriz de Comedia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt's Creek) - GANADORA

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Mejor Dirección en Serie Dramática

Benjamin Caron (The Crown, episodio Aberfan)

Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, episodio Cri de Coeur)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, episodio Prisoners of war)

Mimi Leder (The morning show, episodio The Interview)

Alik Sakharov (Ozark, episodio The Interview)

Ben Semanoff (Ozark, episodio Su casa es mi casa)

Andrij Parekh (Succession, episodio Hunting) - GANADOR

Mark Mylod (Succession, episodio This is not for tears)