Ex esposo de Naya Rivera rompe el silencio tras la muerte de la actriz

El actor compartió en su perfil oficial de Instagram un desgarrador mensaje dirigido a la madre de su hijo, Josey.
domingo 26 julio 2020
Naya Rivera y Ryan Dorsey
Naya Rivera y Ryan Dorsey

Tras la inesperada muerte de Naya Rivera, quien de acuerdo con las autoridades de Ventura, California, se debió a un ahogamiento accidental en el lago Piru, al noroeste de Los Ángeles, su ex esposo y padre de su hijo, Ryan Dorsey , rompió el silencio y por primera vez se habló de la trágica muerte de la actriz de la serie musical Glee.

Fue a través de su perfil de Instagram que el actor compartió una emotiva fotografía, en la que se puede observar la silueta de Rivera, quien abraza amorosamente a su único hijo, Josey, mientras juntos admiran una puesta de sol. Junto a la imagen escribió un desgarrador mensaje en el que plasmó el dolor que está viviendo en medio de su duelo.

“Esto es tan injusto... No hay suficientes palabras para expresar el vacío que queda en los corazones de todos. No puedo creer que esta sea la vida ahora. No sé si alguna vez lo creeré. Estabas justo aquí... Estábamos en la parte de atrás nadando con Josey un día antes”, posteó.

This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤 ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️

En su mensaje, Ryan expresó su incredulidad ante la repentina partida de su ex esposa, con quién había construido una relación muy cercana, a pesar de las diferencias que tuvieron en el pasado.

Dorsey describió lo profundamente consternado que se siente ante el momento que le tocó enfrentar junto a su hijo, al mismo tiempo que recordó algunos momentos que vivió junto a Naya, además de agradecerle por haber tenido la oportunidad de unir su vida con la de ella.

“La vida simplemente no es justa. No sé qué decir. Estoy agradecido por nuestros tiempos y nuestro viaje que nos unió y nos dio el niño más dulce y amable que pudimos esperar. Recuerdo que a veces te molestabas: ‘Ryan, ¿puedes dejar de tomar fotos?’”.

The boy is growing up. #1stdayofschool !!

“Me alegro de no haberte escuchado porque tengo cientos y probablemente miles de instantáneas y videos que Josey tendrá para siempre y sé que su madre lo amaba más que a la vida, y lo mucho que nos divertimos juntos mientras crecía”, continuó.

El actor concluyó su publicación con una emotiva reflexión sobre el momento de duelo que enfrenta al lado de Josey, quien a su corta edad se ha convertido en su mayor fortaleza y esperanza ante la tragedia. “La vida se trata de buenos y malos momentos, pero con Josey aquí hace que los malos sean un poco menos, porque una parte de ti siempre estará con nosotros. Nunca olvidará de dónde vino. Te extrañamos. Siempre te amaremos. Te amo Meep”, concluyó.

Luego de confirmarse la muerte de Naya Rivera, los fans de la actriz y sus ex compañeros de la serie comenzaron a compartir sus condolencias para su familia, conmovido por todas las muestras de cariño, Ryan aprovechó para agradecerle a todos los que se han acercado ha consolarlo, y compartiendo un emotivo mensaje acerca de vivir y abrazar el presente. “A todos los que se acercaron y no he tenido la oportunidad o simplemente no me he puesto en contacto con ustedes: Gracias a todos por el amor y el apoyo abrumador que nos han enviado”, compartió.

“Solo diré al final, sé amable contigo mismo, sé amable con los demás, perdona, olvida, no guardes rencor. Si no tienes nada bueno que decir, trata de no decir nada. Hay paz en el silencio. El tiempo en la Tierra es precioso y nunca se sabe ... nunca se sabe lo que podría pasar. Mantén a tus seres queridos cerca y valora los momentos que tienes con tus seres queridos”, finalizó con una serie de emojis en forma de corazón.

