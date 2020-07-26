Ex esposo de Naya Rivera rompe el silencio tras la muerte de la actriz

El actor concluyó su publicación con una emotiva reflexión sobre el momento de duelo que enfrenta al lado de Josey, quien a su corta edad se ha convertido en su mayor fortaleza y esperanza ante la tragedia. “La vida se trata de buenos y malos momentos, pero con Josey aquí hace que los malos sean un poco menos, porque una parte de ti siempre estará con nosotros. Nunca olvidará de dónde vino. Te extrañamos. Siempre te amaremos. Te amo Meep”, concluyó.

Luego de confirmarse la muerte de Naya Rivera, los fans de la actriz y sus ex compañeros de la serie comenzaron a compartir sus condolencias para su familia, conmovido por todas las muestras de cariño, Ryan aprovechó para agradecerle a todos los que se han acercado ha consolarlo, y compartiendo un emotivo mensaje acerca de vivir y abrazar el presente. “A todos los que se acercaron y no he tenido la oportunidad o simplemente no me he puesto en contacto con ustedes: Gracias a todos por el amor y el apoyo abrumador que nos han enviado”, compartió.

“Solo diré al final, sé amable contigo mismo, sé amable con los demás, perdona, olvida, no guardes rencor. Si no tienes nada bueno que decir, trata de no decir nada. Hay paz en el silencio. El tiempo en la Tierra es precioso y nunca se sabe ... nunca se sabe lo que podría pasar. Mantén a tus seres queridos cerca y valora los momentos que tienes con tus seres queridos”, finalizó con una serie de emojis en forma de corazón.