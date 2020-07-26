Ex esposo de Naya Rivera rompe el silencio tras la muerte de la actriz

“Esto es tan injusto... No hay suficientes palabras para expresar el vacío que queda en los corazones de todos. No puedo creer que esta sea la vida ahora. No sé si alguna vez lo creeré. Estabas justo aquí... Estábamos en la parte de atrás nadando con Josey un día antes”, posteó.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤 ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️
En su mensaje, Ryan expresó su incredulidad ante la repentina partida de su ex esposa, con quién había construido una relación muy cercana, a pesar de las diferencias que tuvieron en el pasado.
Dorsey describió lo profundamente consternado que se siente ante el momento que le tocó enfrentar junto a su hijo, al mismo tiempo que recordó algunos momentos que vivió junto a Naya, además de agradecerle por haber tenido la oportunidad de unir su vida con la de ella.
“La vida simplemente no es justa. No sé qué decir. Estoy agradecido por nuestros tiempos y nuestro viaje que nos unió y nos dio el niño más dulce y amable que pudimos esperar. Recuerdo que a veces te molestabas: ‘Ryan, ¿puedes dejar de tomar fotos?’”.
“Me alegro de no haberte escuchado porque tengo cientos y probablemente miles de instantáneas y videos que Josey tendrá para siempre y sé que su madre lo amaba más que a la vida, y lo mucho que nos divertimos juntos mientras crecía”, continuó.