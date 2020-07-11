Publicidad
El desgarrador mensaje de Tahj Mowry a Naya Rivera: "Nunca dejé de amarte"

El actor y cantante, quien fue el primer novio de la protagonista de 'Glee', le dedicó una extensa carta en Instagram.
sábado 11 julio 2020
Tahj Mowry y Naya Rivera
"Te amo para siempre. Siempre te he amado y siempre te amaré", le escribió Tahj Mowry a su ex Naya Rivera.

La desaparición de la actriz de Glee, Naya Rivera, sigue provocando sorpresa y dolor entre quienes la conocieron, ahora fue su primer novio, Tahj Mowry, quien utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para lanzar una desgarradora carta, en la que no tiene reparos en decirle que nunca dejó de amarla.

En el extenso escrito, el hermano de las gemelas Tia y Tamera Mowry aceptó que el dolor se hace cada vez más difícil de sobrellevar, aunque aún guarda en su corazón la esperanza de que la encuentren. También revela que Naya fue su primer amor, en todos los aspectos, y que deseaba que algún día pudieran estar juntos de nuevo.

Mi dulce Naya, decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren. Crecimos juntos. Nos convertimos en adultos juntos. Experimentamos muchos primeros momentos juntos

Expresó Tahj en su post que conmovió a más de 191 mil de sus seguidores, que le dieron Me gusta y que lo apoyaron a través de más de tres mil comentarios. Naya y Mowry compartieron créditos en la serie Smart Guy y tuvieron una relación amorosa entre el 2000 y el 2004.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. ⁣ ⁣ We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. ⁣ ⁣ I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla - you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda - whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. ⁣ ⁣ I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. ⁣ ⁣ I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. ⁣ ⁣ Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ⁣ ⁣ ♥️

Una publicación compartida por Tahj Mowry (@tahj_mowry) el

"Tú fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, corazón roto. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los arreglamos juntos… más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en ti. Ninguna mujer ha alcanzado nunca lo que me diste o cómo me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo pero nunca dejé de amarte”, escribió Tahj.

El cantante confesó que "una parte de mí siempre deseó el día en que Dios nos volviera a juntar para ser lo que soñamos que podríamos haber sido". Además, se solidarizó con la familia de su ex en este momento tan difícil y compartió que está rezando por ellos.

Rezo profundamente por la familia Rivera y que Dios los cubra con fuerza, paz y amor en este momento. Mychal y Nickayla siempre serán como hermanos menores para mí y los quiero mucho. Los vi crecer hasta convertirse en hermosos adultos. George y Yolanda, cualquier cosa que necesiten, estoy aquí para ustedes

Expresó el hombre de 34 años y agregó: "Somos una familia para siempre y los quiero". Hizo también una petición muy especial: "A todos los que lean esto, por favor realicen, junto con toda la familia Rivera, Ryan y Josey, una plegaria y respeten lo que están pasando durante este tiempo".

Autoridades del condado de Ventura descartan suicidio de Naya Rivera

En el extenso mensaje Mowry le deseó a la familia de Rivera que encuentre consuelo y dejó claro que no abandonará la idea de que se localice a la actriz: "Todavía tengo fe. Todavía tengo esperanza. Por favor, recemos todos para que la encuentren y la traigan a casa sana y salva.

"Naya, te extraño profundamente. Desearía tener la oportunidad de decírtelo una vez más, pero creo que tendré esa oportunidad. Sé que en el fondo siempre has sabido cómo me sentía. Espero con ansias el día en que pueda ver tu hermoso rostro una vez más y decirte todo lo que he querido decir que no tuve la oportunidad de decir", finalizó Tahj.

