El desgarrador mensaje de Tahj Mowry a Naya Rivera: "Nunca dejé de amarte"

Rezo profundamente por la familia Rivera y que Dios los cubra con fuerza, paz y amor en este momento. Mychal y Nickayla siempre serán como hermanos menores para mí y los quiero mucho. Los vi crecer hasta convertirse en hermosos adultos. George y Yolanda, cualquier cosa que necesiten, estoy aquí para ustedes

Expresó el hombre de 34 años y agregó: "Somos una familia para siempre y los quiero". Hizo también una petición muy especial: "A todos los que lean esto, por favor realicen, junto con toda la familia Rivera, Ryan y Josey, una plegaria y respeten lo que están pasando durante este tiempo".

Autoridades del condado de Ventura descartan suicidio de Naya Rivera

En el extenso mensaje Mowry le deseó a la familia de Rivera que encuentre consuelo y dejó claro que no abandonará la idea de que se localice a la actriz: "Todavía tengo fe. Todavía tengo esperanza. Por favor, recemos todos para que la encuentren y la traigan a casa sana y salva.

"Naya, te extraño profundamente. Desearía tener la oportunidad de decírtelo una vez más, pero creo que tendré esa oportunidad. Sé que en el fondo siempre has sabido cómo me sentía. Espero con ansias el día en que pueda ver tu hermoso rostro una vez más y decirte todo lo que he querido decir que no tuve la oportunidad de decir", finalizó Tahj.