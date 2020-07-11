El desgarrador mensaje de Tahj Mowry a Naya Rivera: "Nunca dejé de amarte"

Mi dulce Naya, decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren. Crecimos juntos. Nos convertimos en adultos juntos. Experimentamos muchos primeros momentos juntos
Expresó Tahj en su post que conmovió a más de 191 mil de sus seguidores, que le dieron Me gusta y que lo apoyaron a través de más de tres mil comentarios. Naya y Mowry compartieron créditos en la serie Smart Guy y tuvieron una relación amorosa entre el 2000 y el 2004.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla - you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda - whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ♥️
"Tú fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, corazón roto. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los arreglamos juntos… más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en ti. Ninguna mujer ha alcanzado nunca lo que me diste o cómo me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo pero nunca dejé de amarte”, escribió Tahj.
El cantante confesó que "una parte de mí siempre deseó el día en que Dios nos volviera a juntar para ser lo que soñamos que podríamos haber sido". Además, se solidarizó con la familia de su ex en este momento tan difícil y compartió que está rezando por ellos.