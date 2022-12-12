La lista completa de los nominados a los Golden Globes 2023

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

Bob Odenkirk (IMDb)

Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión

"Black Bird"

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Pam and Tommy"

"The Dropout"

"The White Lotus: Sicily"

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Imelda Staunton debuta como Isabel II en la quinta temporada de 'The Crown'. (Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson, "The Patient"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Seth Rogen, "Pam and Tommy"

Mejor Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Películas

Mejor Película -- musical o comedia

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Mejor Película -- Drama

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"TAR"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Tom Cruise (Shutterstock)

Mejor Película en lengua extranjera

"RRR"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Close"

"Decision to Leave"

Mejor Guión

Todd Field, "Tár"

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The Banshees of Inisherin, "Martin McDonagh"

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

Mejor Canción original

"Carolina," Taylor Swift ("Where the Crawdads Sing"

"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio")

"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")

"Lift Me Up," Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

"Naatu Naatu," Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")

Mejor Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Mejor Actor de reparto en Comedia o Musical

Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, "White Noise"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Mejor Película animada

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Guillermo del Toro cumplió su sueño de mostrar 'Pinocho' en pantalla grande. (Netflix)

Mejor Actor de película - Drama

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

