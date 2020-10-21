Demi Lovato asegura tener contacto con extraterrestres y comparte su evidencia

“Durante los últimos dos meses he profundizado en la ciencia de la conciencia y he experimentado no sólo paz y serenidad como nunca antes había conocido, sino que también he sido testigo de los avistamientos más increíblemente profundos tanto en el cielo como a metros de mí", aseguró.

Aunque para algunos de sus seguidores las publicaciones fueron motivo de preocupación, otros tantos prestaron atención al mensaje con el que acompañó las fotos. Demi aprovechó la polémica publicación para invitar a sus fans a reflexionar sobre el desgaste del medio ambiente e involucrarse en la meditación “para establecer contacto”.

“Este planeta está en un camino muy negativo hacia la destrucción, pero nosotros podemos cambiar eso juntos. Si logramos que el 1% de la población medite y establezca contacto, obligaríamos a nuestros gobiernos a reconocer la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre entre nosotros y cambiar nuestros hábitos destructivos que destruyen nuestro planeta”, escribió.