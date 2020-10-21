Publicidad
Demi Lovato asegura tener contacto con extraterrestres y comparte su evidencia

La cantante causó gran sorpresa al publicar lo que ella dice son pruebas de su contacto con vida extraterrestre.
miércoles 21 octubre 2020
Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato sorprendió a sus seguidores al compartir públicamente su postura respecto a la existencia de vida extraterreste, incluso adjuntó evidencia de las 'apariciones alienígenas' que ha presenciado.

La intérprete, que ha estado en el foco mediático desde hace unas semanas luego de romper su compromiso con el actor Max Ehrich, ha captado algunos avistamientos mientras realizaba algunos retiros espirituales en el Parque Nacional de Joshua Tree, ubicado en California.

“Durante los últimos dos meses he profundizado en la ciencia de la conciencia y he experimentado no sólo paz y serenidad como nunca antes había conocido, sino que también he sido testigo de los avistamientos más increíblemente profundos tanto en el cielo como a metros de mí", aseguró.

Aunque para algunos de sus seguidores las publicaciones fueron motivo de preocupación, otros tantos prestaron atención al mensaje con el que acompañó las fotos. Demi aprovechó la polémica publicación para invitar a sus fans a reflexionar sobre el desgaste del medio ambiente e involucrarse en la meditación “para establecer contacto”.

The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately 💞💫☄️ to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try - keep trying - it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating 💞🙏🏼

Una publicación compartida por Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) el

“Este planeta está en un camino muy negativo hacia la destrucción, pero nosotros podemos cambiar eso juntos. Si logramos que el 1% de la población medite y establezca contacto, obligaríamos a nuestros gobiernos a reconocer la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre entre nosotros y cambiar nuestros hábitos destructivos que destruyen nuestro planeta”, escribió.

La intérprete pidió a sus fans probar algunas apps para establecer conexión con la vida extraterrestre: “Estas son solo algunas de las pruebas de debajo de las estrellas en el cielo del desierto que ya no se pueden ignorar y deben compartirse de inmediato. Para contactarte puedes descargar la aplicación CE5 y te enseñará los protocolos para conectarte a la vida forma más allá de nuestro planeta”.

Hace un mes, en septiembre, la cantante habló sobre su acercamiento con extraterrestres y agradeció su conocimiento al Dr. Greer, conocido en el mundo de los ovnis quien también ha usado la aplicación promocionada para realizar sus investigaciones sobre vida fuera del planeta Tierra .

Hace unas semanas, Demi ocupó titulares tras anunciar la cancelación de su compromiso con Max Ehrich.

