Muere a los 57 años Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta

"Es muy duro para mí informarles que mi bella esposa Kelly ha perdido la batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de seno. Ella peleó valientemente con el amor y el apoyo de muchos. Mi familia y yo siempre estaremos agradecidos con sus médicos y enfermeras", escribió el actor.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
"Me tomaré un tiempo para estar con mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdóname por adelantado si no tienen noticias de nosotros por un tiempo", agregó.
"Kelly optó por mantener su lucha en privado, había estado recibiendo tratamiento médico por algún tiempo con el apoyo de su familia y amigos más cercanos", dijo el representante de la familia a la revista People.
En septiembre de 2019, Travolta y Preston celebraron su 28 aniversario de bodas. "Feliz aniversario para mi maravillosa esposa ♥ ️ @therealkellypreston", escribió el actor de Grease en Instagram en ese momento.
En su trayectoria como actriz, Kelly participó en películas como SpaceCamp, Jerry Maguire y For Love of the Game , siendo su última actuación en 2018 en la película Gotti .