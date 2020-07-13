Muere a los 57 años Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta

"Es muy duro para mí informarles que mi bella esposa Kelly ha perdido la batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de seno. Ella peleó valientemente con el amor y el apoyo de muchos. Mi familia y yo siempre estaremos agradecidos con sus médicos y enfermeras", escribió el actor.

"Me tomaré un tiempo para estar con mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdóname por adelantado si no tienen noticias de nosotros por un tiempo", agregó.

"Kelly optó por mantener su lucha en privado, había estado recibiendo tratamiento médico por algún tiempo con el apoyo de su familia y amigos más cercanos", dijo el representante de la familia a la revista People.

En septiembre de 2019, Travolta y Preston celebraron su 28 aniversario de bodas. "Feliz aniversario para mi maravillosa esposa ♥ ️ @therealkellypreston", escribió el actor de Grease en Instagram en ese momento.

En su trayectoria como actriz, Kelly participó en películas como SpaceCamp, Jerry Maguire y For Love of the Game , siendo su última actuación en 2018 en la película Gotti .