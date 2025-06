Studio Ghibli celebra 40 años de animación, entre magia, sombras y luces

Ghibli Park Preview Ahead Of Opening

NAGAKUTE, JAPAN - OCTOBER 12: A display of Kaonashi or No-Face, an animation character from the film 'Spirited Away', that is copyrighted by Studio Ghibli, is seen in the Ghibli's Grand Warehouse area during a preview for the Ghibli Park on October 12, 2022 in Nagakute, Japan. The theme park, which features Studio Ghibli animations, opens on November 1 in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)