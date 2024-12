Chiara Ferragni estrena romance con Giovanni Tronchetti, heredero de Pirelli

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 06: Nicole Moellhausen and Giovanni Tronchetti-Provera attend David Lauren opens Ralph's Milan, a Celebration of American Lifestyle and Timeless Design, during Salone Del Mobile on June 06, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

(Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)