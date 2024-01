En vivo: Lista de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Jeremy Allen White, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Bear," and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Bear," pose in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)